City receives two awards for communications achievements

The Yuma Communications Team was recently recognized with two awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), a national organization that supports local government communicators.
The city took home the Award of Excellence in the category Video – Best Regularly Scheduled Programming for “Charlemos Yuma,” the Spanish-language program that runs on the city’s Spanish-language cable channel 72 and on the city’s social media channels. The judges commented that it was a “great concept for serving the Latino community. More cities should be doing this.”
Yuma earned another Award of Excellence in the category Printed Publications – Annual Report for “Strengthening the Core – City of Yuma Proposed Budget in Brief, Fiscal Year 2022.” Judges called it “an excellent piece that does an effective job of breaking down the budget for public consumption.”
“I want to congratulate the Communications Team for a job well done,” Deputy City Administrator Jenn Reichelt said. “As an organization we continually look for ways to elevate and improve our messaging and communication efforts. I’m proud of the innovative and creative work of our Communications Team. It is an honor to be recognized by 3CMA and a testament to staff’s commitment to producing high-quality work.”
3CMA announced the 2022 winners of its national Savvy Awards competition during a ceremony Sept. 8 at its annual national conference, held this year in Portland, Ore. The Savvy Awards recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing and resident-government relationships. The Savvies salute skilled and effective city, county, agency or district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing.
3CMA accommodates local government organizations of all sizes and budget classes by judging entries in several different population groups. More than 640 entries in 39 categories were received. 3CMA utilized volunteer judges from across the United States to review every entry and provide constructive comments on the winning entries.
The list of all award winners is available online at 3cma.org.