City receives two awards for communications achievements

 COURTESY OF CITY OF YUMA

The Yuma Communications Team was recently recognized with two awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA), a national organization that supports local government communicators.

The city took home the Award of Excellence in the category Video – Best Regularly Scheduled Programming for “Charlemos Yuma,” the Spanish-language program that runs on the city’s Spanish-language cable channel 72 and on the city’s social media channels. The judges commented that it was a “great concept for serving the Latino community. More cities should be doing this.”

