With the state’s wintertime frame for permitted use of ground-based consumer fireworks approaching, the City of Yuma reminds residents and visitors of new restrictions and possible penalties for violators.

State law allows for use of consumer fireworks from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Exceptions will be on Dec. 31, when permissible hours extend from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.

