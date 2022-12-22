With the state’s wintertime frame for permitted use of ground-based consumer fireworks approaching, the City of Yuma reminds residents and visitors of new restrictions and possible penalties for violators.
State law allows for use of consumer fireworks from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Exceptions will be on Dec. 31, when permissible hours extend from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Residents should note the types of fireworks that can be used legally. According to state law, the following are permissible consumer fireworks:
- Ground and handheld sparkling devices
- Cylindrical fountains
- Cone fountains
- Illuminating torches
- Wheels
- Ground spinners
- Flitter sparklers
- Toy smoke devices
- Wire sparklers or dipped sticks
- Multiple tube fireworks devices manufactured in accordance with Section 3.5 of the American Pyrotechnics Association Standard 87-1
This does not include anything that is designed or intended to rise into the air or explode, including firework items commonly known as bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers. It remains unlawful to use, sell, offer or expose for sale, explode or possess any of these fireworks.
The Yuma City Council approved an update to Chapter 139 of the city code in September, adding penalties to the illegal use of fireworks. Any person found to have violated fireworks laws is liable for the expenses of any emergency response required due to illegal usage of fireworks; furthermore, violators can also be sued by any person suffering injury or damages from this illegal use.
Additionally, those found in violation are subject to a $1,000 fine, plus applicable fees, surcharges and assessments.
“Enforcement is not limited to the person lighting the firework,” Assistant City Attorney Emily Hart noted. “It can be the homeowner, head of household, primary renter, or the person providing the location for use.”
The approved code update came in response to an increase in complaints to the city in recent years. Residents have expressed frustration over disruptive noise, damaged property, lost or frightened pets, triggering of mental health disorders, and lessened quality of life.