Yuma has been sprucing up city parks, and next up is replacing aging playgrounds and equipment at the Joe Henry Optimist Center and Caballero Park.
The Joe Henry Optimist Center is located at 1793 S. 1st Ave., in the Mesa Heights Neighborhood. Caballero Park is located at 185 N. 14th Ave., near Yuma’s iconic water tower.
The council recently authorized the purchase, delivery and partial installation of various park playgrounds, flooring and shade equipment from Exerplay of Cedar Crest, Minnesota.
The $217,867 price includes partial installation, with park crews finishing up the job. Yuma will use $163,570 in city funds and $54,297 in federal funds.
The purchase and installation of these play structures will provide the community with “safe and functional playgrounds,” according to a staff report.
Staff noted that the current play structures located at Joe Henry Optimist Center and Caballero Park are beyond their useful life. In addition to their dilapidated conditions, because of their age, replacement parts are no longer available.
The city will also eliminate the sand floor covering at both playgrounds and replace it with engineered wood fiber chips, which will bring the playgrounds into current American Disabilities Act standards.
The city will purchase the playground equipment for Caballero Park, while the play structure at Joe Henry Optimist Center will be cost-shared between the Neighborhood Services Division, using Community Development Block Grant funds, and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Officials and staff turned their attention to city parks following citizen complaints about the deteriorated condition of the water features at Friendship Park, located at Avenue A and 34th Place.
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton addressed the complaints at a previous council meeting. “It was a shocker to us. We addressed it immediately. I’m not making excuses for our staff. It should have been caught. We should have taken care of it. We should have never let a facility get to that point. I can assure you it will never happen again,” Simonton said.
He explained that the city recently started evaluating all the park facilities to determine the maintenance needs. “We are going to go through all of our playgrounds, all of our splash pads, everything, and get inventory of what needs to be fixed,” he said.
The department will then develop a replacement program for playgrounds and park equipment and address the needs, he added.
Consequently, last year staff analyzed the state of city playgrounds and identified those that need repair or replacement. The Caballero Park and Joe Henry Optimist Center were scheduled for replacements this year.
The project at Joe Henry Optimist Center qualifies for CDBG grants due to its location inside the Mesa Heights Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area
“We came up with a design that will fit the budget and will supplement that with work we are able to do in-house,” said Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation.
Demolition of the Caballero Park’s existing playground was expected to be complete in February.
In other action, the council ratified a grant assistance agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation for funding of a small-scale water efficiency project.
Yuma was awarded a WaterSmart grant of $29,567 for a water distribution system and temperature monitoring. The city’s Utilities Department Integrated Master Plan lists this project as a priority.
The total project will cost $59,134, with the city providing a 50% non-federal match of $29,567, which includes personnel costs of $2,134 and $27,433 in matching funds for construction and supply costs.
The grant funds will be used to retrofit 20 existing Clow Medallion fire hydrants with Clow iHydrant Pressure and Temperature monitoring devices.
According to a staff report, the project will result in real-time pressure and temperature monitoring of the city’s water distribution system, which will allow for a rapid response to sudden changes in the system.
The devices will be installed on fire hydrants spread throughout the water distribution system. The project area is bounded by Avenue D on the west, Avenue 10E on the east, the Colorado River on the north and County 14th Street on the south.
The council also approved the designation of an acting city administrator during the absence or disability of the city administrator, as required by the Yuma City Charter.
If Simonton, the current administrator, is unable to perform his duties, Jennifer Reichelt, deputy city administrator, is next in line. If she’s unable to perform the required duties, next are Joel Olea, director of public works, and Douglas Allen, chief financial officer.
In addition, the council adopted a resolution authorizing the deferment of city development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for Saguaro Unit No. 4 Subdivision and the collection of a $500 administrative fee. The agreement allows a deferment of three years.