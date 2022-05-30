Yuma is completely replacing deteriorated roads in the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions.
The Yuma City Council awarded a $879,000 contract for the pavement replacement project to DPE Construction of Yuma. The contract calls for removing and replacing 32,643 square yards of asphalt pavement due to the declining condition of the existing streets.
Contractor will adjust utility valve covers and furnish and install manhole lids. The city previously upgraded the curb ramps to comply with federal American Disability Act standards.
DPE Construction was the lowest bidder. The city received bids from Cemex Construction Materials South of Yuma for $921,077 and Gutierrez Canales Engineering for $1.14 million.
During discussion on the item, Councilman Gary Knight said he has received “quite a few inquiries” regarding the poor road conditions in some subdivisions. He personally checked them out by traveling on them and found that the roads were “falling apart.”
Knight asked that residents who live in those subdivisions to be patient as they see roads around them be slurry sealed while their streets appear not to be touched. In some cases, the roads are in such bad shape that they will be completely replaced.
He didn’t want those residents to think their streets were being bypassed, he added.
In other action, the council awarded a contract for the purchase, delivery and installation of sod at Yuma Valley Area Park to West Coast Turf of Palm Desert, California. At $410,826, the company was the lowest bidder. The city also received a bid from JSA Company of Yuma for $598,155.
The city identified a need to replace the failing turf at the 10-acre sports complex because, at the current soil depths, the water table is high, which directly affects turf health.
This project consists of restoring the turf, which includes furnishing and installing 463,686 square feet of native Bermuda sod. Prior to this phase, fill sand will be used to raise the sod and irrigation lines to the new grade.
“Once the turf has been established, the city will have a beautiful athletic playing field for our youth during the playing season,” the city stated in a staff report.
Funds were not originally budgeted for this project, however, the budget had funds available from other Parks and Recreation projects that have been postponed and won’t be used this fiscal year, according to the report.
The council adopted two ordinances calling for annexation of properties. The first one, a request from Yuma Real Estate, is for 19.8 acres located at the northeast corner of Interstate 8 and Avenue 3E. The annexation area consists of one parcel of real property and the adjacent Interstate 8, Avenue 3E and North Frontage Road right-of-way.
The second annexation is for the Ironwood property located at 2945 W. 8th St. The 15.4-acre annexation area consists of two parcels of real property and the adjacent 8th Street right-of-way and a portion of the Thacker Canal.
The intention is to close the existing 1,720-yard, nine-hole golf course built in 1989 and obtain city utilities and police and fire services for a proposed mixed multi-family and townhome residential development.
In addition, the council approved the final plat of the Livingston Ranch Unit No. 3 Subdivision. The property consists of 27 acres located near the northwest corner of 38th Street and the Avenue B½ alignment.
The property was annexed into the city in 2005, and shortly after, the property was zoned to low density residential with the intent of developing a single-family subdivision.
This property will become the third phase of the Livingston Ranch Subdivision. Plans for this phase of development call for residential lots ranging in size from 7,973 square feet to 14,501 square feet.
In other recent action, the council also approved the following items:
• A pre-annexation development agreement with the Galpin Trust for property located at 4131 W. El Dorado Road.
• An agreement with Santana 142 RE Holdings for a development fee credit of $388,762 for the construction of the outside lanes and edges of 40th Street at the Santana Subdivision.
• A resolution would allow the deferment of city development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for the Desert Sands Unit No. 2 Subdivision.
• Confirmation that Yuma will act as guarantor of one-third of the loan balance for a Greater Yuma Port Authority infrastructure loan for the Magrino Industrial Park from Yuma County. GYPA and the county requested that fellow GYPA members Yuma and San Luis guarantee the $2.2 million loan.
In response to a question from Councilwoman Karen Watts, City Attorney Richard Files explained that proceeds from the sale of the land will be used to pay back the loan.