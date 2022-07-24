City reveals East Mesa Park amenities

The master plan for the first phase of the future East Mesa Park to be located on Avenue 6E will feature a playground, splash pad, restrooms and surrounding turf and landscape areas.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF YUMA

The Yuma City Council took a look at the initial master plan for the future East Mesa Park that will be located on Avenue 6E.

Plans for the first phase call for a destination playground, small ramada, splash pad, restrooms, small turf open space, pump station, large lake and small parking lot.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you