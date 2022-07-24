City reveals East Mesa Park amenities

The Yuma City Council took a look at the initial master plan for the future East Mesa Park that will be located on Avenue 6E.
Plans for the first phase call for a destination playground, small ramada, splash pad, restrooms, small turf open space, pump station, large lake and small parking lot.
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Urfer and Aaron Allan, vice president and principal landscape architect from J2 Design, shared cost estimates and a phased project development plan.
The facility will be constructed on a parcel specifically purchased for a park, fire station and other Avenue 6E improvements in 2005. In 2015, the city gave the Arizona Department of Veterans Services about 11 acres for construction of a veterans care facility.
In 2021, the city hired J2 to lead public input sessions and begin designing the park. The firm conducted several community input sessions and surveys to gather information and develop the park master plan.
In the next stage, J2 looked at the design features that would be necessary given the site conditions and began a detailed cost estimate of the project. It also looked at possible options for future phases.
J2 has proposed converting the existing overhead power lines to underground, tiling the two existing irrigation canals within the first phase and extending reclaimed water to the pump station to service the lake and provide potable water and sewer service for the restrooms.
Another possibility is bringing in a reclaimed water line up from the Desert Dunes facility to feed the lake.
The lake was selected for Phase 1 as the park’s main amenity, while also doubling as the park’s main irrigation source. A new road and parking lot will give access to the park.
A playground, splash pad and restrooms were the next “big ticket items” selected as first-phase amenities. They would be surrounded by turf and landscape areas.
J2 also had a subconsultant provide an independent cost analysis of the project. The consultant’s costs were compared to the J2 costs as a check of current market conditions.
A lot of infrastructure that the public never sees first has to go in, such as water, sewer and power lines. “This project site has a lot of constraints existing on it that have a big impact to the first stage of the budget due to those utility costs,” Allan said. “It has overhead power lines that run along the main access roads. So there’s the cost to underground those overhead power lines. There’s several existing irrigation ditches that go across the site to help with flood irrigation, so there’s a cost to tile those.”
Allan noted that construction costs have almost gone up 50% over the last two years.
Phase 1 will cost about $13 million. Up to $10.5 million will be coming from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation and will pay for the site development, park amenities and infrastructure, utilities and reclaimed water distribution and storage. Another $3 million from the utilities budget will go to the reclaimed water distribution and storage.
Mayor Doug Nicholls pointed out that they didn’t specifically mention the hospitality tax, which typically funds a lot of the city parks and recreational activities. Urfer explained that they would not be tapping into this source for phase one, but the hospitality tax would support the park’s operations and future grant matches.
The final cost estimates for the completed park are still coming in, but it’s somewhere in the range of $40 million. For future phases, the city will look into grants, most notably the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The complete park could take as long as five to six years to build out. “The exciting thing is, if it works, then we have a particular opening feature each and every year so the momentum continues and we keep the park development happening and keep the community engaged,” Urfer said.
In a discussion following the presentation, Nicholls asked why the power lines would be placed underground when it could be more expensive. Allan explained that some power lines and an irrigation ditch are in the way of the proposed access roadway.
Nicholls also questioned the park’s impact on Colorado River water in view of the drought.
Acting Administrator Jay Simonton explained that currently Desert Dunes produces the “highest grade” effluent that a wastewater plant can produce and right now that water is percolated into the ground and the city does not get return credits for it.
“It’s just wasted water,” Simonton said. “So we thought it would be a great idea to put the park right next to the wastewater plant and use the reclaimed water that we’re just perking into the ground now on this beautiful park that we’re proposing and it would have no impact on our current potable water withdrawals from the Colorado River because we’re reusing water that we already used once and recycling it, in essence, back to this park facility. That’s why we’re using the surface pond and not a storage tank and those kinds of things.”
Simonton added: “We want to be very mindful with water use, especially given the conditions on the Colorado River. We want to add new amenities, but we don’t want to put stress on our water system.”
The mayor also asked whether the lake would be stocked with fish. Urfer replied that the city is in “very preliminary discussions” with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, but the city has not yet decided whether it will stock the lake or not.
Councilman Gary Knight suggested that using artificial turf might save the city money and conserve water. However, Urfer and Allan explained the artificial turf still requires water and maintenance to keep it cool in the summer and in good condition.
Allan pointed out that “the temperatures of that artificial turf actually can exceed the temperatures of adjacent asphalt … People think that there’s no maintenance to it because you don’t mow it. You do save on fertilizer, you do use less water, but you still have a more manual, intensive labor. You have to pick debris from that, you have to maintain what they call the fill inside of the artificial base that makes the leaves stand up and look like grass.”
Urfer added that artificial turf might work in some passive or shaded areas.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked about adding a gazebo or a bandstand. “The performing arts are a very good asset to our community, and they need to have the exposure available,” she said.
Urfer replied that in future phases, some of the more open lawn spaces could be designed for special events, such as Art in the Park or concerts.
Councilman Chris Morris asked whether an adjacent solar facility could provide lighting to the park. It could also provide covered parking, Nicholls added.
“I was just thinking because it’s already existing, it might be more cost effective to expand on it, than starting from scratch,” Morris said.
Simonton explained that the solar facility provides half a megawatt to the Desert Dunes plan, but the city doesn’t own it and buys the power. However, he added, staff will look at that possibility.