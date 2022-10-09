A weekly summary of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Pavement Preservation – slurry seal operations
A complete map of this fall’s pavement preservation locations is live on the City’s website under pavement preservation.
The following work will require lane or lot closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during the week of Oct. 10-14.
October 10:
• Yuma Civic Center parking lot.
• Desert Sun Drive from Avenue A to Desert Hills Drive.
October 11:
• Yuma Civic Center parking lot.
• Desert Sun Drive to west entrance of Desert Hills Golf Course parking lot.
October 12:
• Desert Hills Golf Course parking lot.
• Desert Hills Drive from parking lot entrance to Avenue A.
October 13:
• 19th Avenue from 6th Place to 8th Street.
• 19th Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
• 21st Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
• 23rd Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street.
October 15:
• 1st Street from Penitentiary Avenue to 4th Avenue.
• 4th Street from 4th Avenue to 1st Avenue.
• 2nd Avenue from Giss Parkway to 2nd Street.
• 6th Street from 21st Avenue to 24th Avenue.
• Maiden Lane from 1st Street to 2nd Street.
October 16:
• 1st Street from Penitentiary Avenue to 4th Avenue.
• 3rd Avenue from 1st Street to Giss Parkway.
• 2nd Street from 2nd Avenue to Maiden Lane.
• Maiden Lane from Giss Parkway to 3rd Street.
• 2nd Avenue from Giss Parkway to 4th Avenue.
• 7th Street from Cemetery Avenue to Main Street.
• Cemetery Avenue from 6th Street to 7th Street.
• 23rd Lane from Pacific Avenue to its northern terminus.
• 22nd Street, Avenue A to 4th Avenue
The City will relocate streetlight poles along the north (westbound) side of 22nd Street between Avenue A and 4th Avenue, followed by a sidewalk installation, then installation of new wheelchair-accessible ramps. 22nd Street will be narrowed in work zones.
32nd Street, East Main Canal
A contractor working for the City is constructing improvements to the crossing of the East Main Canal multi-use pathway at 32nd Street. Improvements include installing a HAWK beacon and traffic signal, making sidewalk improvements and installing bollards and signage. Work is expected through mid-November.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of Oct. 10-14 will take place in the following areas.
Sidewalk Concrete Repairs
• 22nd Street from 4th Avenue to Avenue A.
Street Asphalt Patching
• 23rd Lane from Pacific Avenue to northern terminus.
• 14th Avenue from 16th Street to 8th Street.
Street Asphalt Grinding:
• 1st Street from Gila Street to 4th Avenue.
• 16th Street from Pacific Avenue to Interstate 8 ramp.
• 8th Street from 1st Avenue to Avenue A.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue B, 20th Street (Century Link/contractor)
Through October, Century Link work will require lane shifts at Avenue B and 20th Street. Please observe and obey traffic control devices. Through Sept. 9, southbound Avenue B will be reduced to one lane between 19th Street and 20th Street for work on a catch basin and manhole.
Avenue 4E, 36th Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will install a new gas line along Avenue 4E and 36th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Work is anticipated to be completed by mid-October.
26th Street, Araby Road (Century Link)
Sept. 4 through early November, crews working for Century Link will access manholes for line splicing. One project will require southbound lane closure of Araby Road between 26th Street and Interstate 8.
8th Street, 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue (Spectrum)
Oct. 10-11, a contractor for Charter Spectrum will install a new service and extend a pole, resulting in a lane closure of 8th Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.
Avenue C, 28th Street (Century Link)
Through late October, crews working for Century Link will be working on underground communication lines along Avenue C and 28th Street. Work will require lane restrictions. Drivers are advised to follow traffic control and detour route.
28th Street, Palo Verde Street (SW Gas)
Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 28th Street and Palo Verde Street. Work will require lane restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph. Work is anticipated to be completed by late December.
1st Street, 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue (SW Gas)
Through late October, Southwest Gas crews will replace a gas line along 1st Street from 14th Avenue to 16th Avenue. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions and a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Interstate 8, Pacific Avenue (ADOT)
Beginning Oct. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation crews will reconstruct the raised median paving and will replace existing ADA ramps along Interstate 8 at Pacific Avenue. Work will require lane restrictions and speed limit reduced to 25 mph. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time.
Madison Avenue, 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street (Calibre)
Through mid-October, contactor will perform treatment in monitoring wells along Madison Avenue from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue and 19th Street. Work will require lane shifts or restrictions, sidewalk closures.