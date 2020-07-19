A weekly list of city projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
CITY PROJECTS
8th Street and Castle Dome
The new roundabout at 8th Street, Giss Parkway and Castle Dome Avenue will close again at 5:30 a.m. Monday, for follow-up work. It is expected to reopen that day by 6 p.m. Additional, temporary closures may be needed as warranted; motorists should be alert for detour signs.
Maiden Lane and Giss Parkway
The road at Maiden Lane and Giss Parkway will be closed for asphalt restoration from 5 a.m. to noon Tuesday.
CITY STREET MAINTENANCE
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 20-24 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• La Mesa Manor subdivision, 24th Street to 26th Street from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
• Palo Verde Street from Avenue 2-1/2E to Avenue 3E
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• Ponderosa Estates
• Hacienda Estates
Street crack sealing
• Ocotillo subdivision, 42nd Place to 43rd Lane from Jasmine Avenue to Boxwood Avenue
Crosswalk striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• Intersection of 1st Street and Avenue B
OTHER UTILITY PROJECTS, ENCROACHMENT PERMITS
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link will work on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limits. Completion is anticipated by the end of July.
Avenue B, 24th to 32nd streets (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 8th Avenue (APS)
APS work on 32nd Street between Avenue B and 8th Avenue will require lane shifts and a speed limit of 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (Southwest Gas)
June through mid-July, Southwest Gas will repair valves on Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Traffic control will be in place, limiting lanes on Avenue 3E with a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, County 12th Street (telecom)
Communication line work will require lane restrictions on Avenue A between County 12th Street and 36th Street. Completion is anticipated by mid-July.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Century Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and a speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Century Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with the speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-July, APS will install a new transformer along the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Work will require lane shifts.
Avenue 3E, MCAS main gate
Beginning July 6, a contractor will replace shade fabric at the main gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Work will require lane restrictions on Avenue 3E. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Virginia Drive, 26th Street to 27th Street (APS)
Through the end of July, APS will access electrical cables. Work will require a road closure at Virginia Drive between 26th Street and 27th Street. Traffic is detoured using 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (Southwest Gas)
Sometime between July and November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing the speed limit to 25 mph.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Beginning mid-July, APS will install a new transformer and will work on existing poles on the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Proceed through the area with caution. Completion is expected by mid-September.
Avenue B, 15th-20th streets (Century Link)
Through mid-October, Century Link will conduct maintenance on telephone cable lines. This three-month project will require lane shifts with 45 mph speed limit on Avenue B between 15th Street and 20th Street.
Avenue C, 12th Street (Yuma County)
Through July 20, the right northbound lane of Avenue C will be restricted at 12th Street for sidewalk repair.
26th Street, Avenue B to 23rd Avenue (Wanrack)
On Tuesday, telecommunications line work will require the closure of 26th Street between Avenue B and 23rd Avenue.
8th Avenue, 32nd Street
Monday through Wednesday, 8th Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 32nd Street to 34th Street for asphalt and concrete replacement immediately south of 32nd Street. Detour using Avenue A and 34th Street.