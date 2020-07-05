A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits issued by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.
City Projects
Castle Dome Avenue at 8th Street/Giss Parkway
The intersection of Castle Dome Avenue with 8th Street to the east of Giss Parkway has been converted to a roundabout and will accommodate access to future development on the north side of 8th Street. Crews are finalizing pavement markings and signs.
16th Street, Avenue B
to Avenue C
Traffic control has been removed on 16th Street between Avenue B and Avenue C and the roadway is open to all traffic.
City Street Maintenance
City Street Maintenance operations for the week of July 6-10 will take place in the following areas:
Street asphalt patching
• The La Mesa Park subdivision east of 22nd Street to east of 24th Street from Mary Avenue to Olivia Avenue.
• Via Cielo from 16th Street to south end.
Sidewalk concrete repairs
• Ocotillo Subdivision between 45th Street and 48th Street.
• 3900 block of Avenue 3E at the curb by Chevron.
• 2400 block of Avenue 3E at the sidewalk by CSC of Yuma.
• 3500 block of Avenue 3-1/2 E.
• 1500 block of Avenue B at the sidewalk in front of Burger King.
• Kachina Estates at 13th Place and 24th Avenue.
• 1749 south Arcadia Lane.
Street crack sealing
• Ocotillo Subdivision, section 1 at Jojoba Avenue to Jasmine Avenue from 42nd Place to 40th Place.
• Ocotillo Subdivision, section 2 at Boxwood Avenue to Jojoba Avenue from 42nd Place to 40th Place.
Street lane striping
Drivers are asked to be cautious of wet paint on the roadway in the following areas:
• 16th Street to 40th Street from west city limits to Arizona Avenue.
Other utility projects and encroachment permits
Avenue A, 32nd Street (Century Link)
Century Link is working on communication lines in the area of Avenue A and 32nd Street. Work will require lane shifts and reduced speed limit. Completion is anticipated by the end of July.
Avenue B, streets 24th to 32nd (contractor)
June through mid-August, a contractor will be working on communication lines on Avenue B from 24th Street to 32nd Street. This two-month project will require lane shifts. Drivers are advised to use caution.
32nd Street, Avenue B to 8th Avenue (APS)
APS work on 32nd Street between Avenue B to 8th Avenue will require lane shifts and speed limit of 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Avenue 3E, 40th Street (SW Gas)
June through mid-July, Southwest Gas will repair valves on Avenue 3E and 40th Street. Traffic control will be in place, limiting lanes on Avenue 3E with a reduced speed limit of 25 mph.
Avenue A, County 12th Street (telecom)
Communication line work will require lane restrictions on Avenue A between County 12th Street and 36th Street. Completion is anticipated by mid-July.
Avenue 4E, 32nd Street (APS)
APS will replace existing control switches along the east side of Avenue 4E at 32nd Street June 22-26. Proceed through the area with caution.
Palo Verde Street, Lakin Avenue (Cent. Link)
July through September, Century Link will work on communication lines along Lakin Avenue. This two-month project will require lane shifts and speed limit of 25 mph.
Arizona Avenue, 16th-18th streets (Cent. Link)
Century Link will access communication lines. Work will require lane restrictions on Arizona Avenue between 16th Street to 18th Street with speed limit reduced to 35 mph. Completion is expected by the end of August.
Avenue B, 28th Street (APS)
Through mid-July, APS will install a new transformer along the west side of Avenue B south of 28th Street. Work will require lane shifts.
Avenue 3E, MCAS main gate
Beginning July 6, a contractor will replace shade fabric at the main gate of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. Work will require lane restrictions on Avenue 3E. Completion is expected by the end of July.
Virginia Drive, 26th Street to 27th Street (APS)
Through the end of July, APS will access electrical cables. Work will require a road closure at Virginia Drive between 26th Street and 27th Street. Traffic is detoured using 27th Street and 3rd Avenue.
8th Street, 21st Avenue (SW Gas)
Sometime between July through November, Southwest Gas will install gas lines. Traffic control will be in place, shifting lanes and reducing speed limit to 25 mph.