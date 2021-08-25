City rolls out ‘Keep Yuma’s Roads Safe’ campaign

Starting this week, the City of Yuma began a transportation safety campaign to raise awareness on how residents can “Keep Yuma’s Roads Safe.”
To date this year, the Yuma area has seen more crashes involving vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles than in either 2019 or 2020. Crashes involving fatalities have already doubled in 2021 when compared to all of 2020.
Messaging is focused on bicycle, pedestrian, school zone and electric scooter safety. The campaign will launch on the city’s social platforms and will include digital messaging and videos.
Yumans are encouraged to always follow the rules of the road, stay alert and be visible as well as to safely share the road with others.
This campaign intends to raise awareness and remind residents of how together, everyone can help keep roads safe.