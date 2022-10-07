City’s fall pavement work begins Monday

While roadwork is taking place, drivers should be aware of lane restrictions and road closures due to road maintenance, expect delays on major roadways and allow more time to travel.

Starting on Monday, the Yuma Public Works Department will begin its Fall Pavement Preservation Program, which includes oil, slurry and chip sealants. This season’s programs should wrap up by mid-November.

The focus this season will be on improvements in subdivisions, several major arterials and downtown parking lots. Roadwork starts Monday and will run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend and night work to minimize the impact to busier streets.

