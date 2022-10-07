City’s fall pavement work begins Monday

Starting on Monday, the Yuma Public Works Department will begin its Fall Pavement Preservation Program, which includes oil, slurry and chip sealants. This season’s programs should wrap up by mid-November.
The focus this season will be on improvements in subdivisions, several major arterials and downtown parking lots. Roadwork starts Monday and will run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with some weekend and night work to minimize the impact to busier streets.
While roadwork is taking place, drivers should be aware of lane restrictions and road closures due to road maintenance, expect delays on major roadways and allow more time to travel. Message boards will notify motorists in the areas prior to work.
Busy roadways for this season’s pavement preservation include:
- Pacific Avenue, 8th to 12th streets and from 20th Street to the bridge
- Avenue A, 1st to 8th streets and 40th Street to Airport Loop
- 4th Avenue, 40th Street to Avenue A/Airport Loop
- 8th Street, 1st Avenue to Avenue A
- 14th Avenue, 8th to 16th streets
- 1st Street, 4th Avenue to Penitentiary Avenue
- 8th Avenue, 32nd to 36th streets
- 36th Street, Avenue A to 8th Avenue
- Orange Avenue, 1st Avenue to 8th Street
- 12th Street, Avenue B to canal
The extreme temperatures and sunny weather in Arizona tend to oxidize the oils in asphalt, causing it to become brittle, as well as develop cracks and potholes. These cracks provide a place for moisture to reach the pavement base, which in turn can lead to faster and more extensive deterioration.
To keep Yuma’s roadways in good condition and extend their lifespan, city staff conducts major surface treatments twice a year, in the spring and fall. Surface treatments include oil, slurry, and chip sealants. While lane and street closures may cause temporary inconveniences, completed roadways will look better, be safer for drivers, and last longer.
“We are continuing our focus on neighborhood streets, several major arterials, and the city parking lots,” said Public Works Manager Michael Flowers. “I am pleased to report that since we have improved the thickness of the application in the last two years, we are seeing that the roads are maintaining their state of durability and providing the community a solid driving surface. Lastly, we are truly extending the life of the pavement at least five years.”
In an effort to keep the community informed regarding ongoing roadway maintenance, the city’s contractors, VSS International and American Pavement Preservation, will contact impacted properties 48 hours prior to scheduled maintenance. Impacted property owners will receive a door hanger that indicates the area where the roadway maintenance will take place as well as the dates and time.
In addition, the city provides roadway maintenance notifications through the weekly Road Report, social media, and the city website.
To learn more about the City’s Pavement Preservation Program, including specific areas, work schedules and project maps, visit the link above.
For more information, contact the city’s Public Works Department at 928-373-4504 or email Michael Flowers at Michael.Flowers@YumaAz.gov.