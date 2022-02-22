City’s fleet team wins award for service excellence

Yuma’s Fleet Services Division has earned the Blue Seal of Excellence Recognition by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
ASE Blue Seal recipients must have 75% of their automotive professionals certified through ASE, and must have a certified technician in each area of service offered.
Achieving this is a major accomplishment, as the city’s Fleet Services works on a wide array of specialty vehicles from fire trucks to police cruisers, water utility maintenance trucks, ambulances, pickups and more.
Fleet Services currently employs nine mechanics, each of whom is ASE certified. One of the two inventory specialists has at least one ASE, and the fleet services manager and the superintendent are certified as well.
This is the first time Fleet Services has won this award.
“This speaks to the great dedication our team members have of being true professionals in their field,” said Greg Britt, public works manager for Fleet Services. “The ultimate benefit is to the community, as we keep emergency vehicles and other equipment on the road providing valuable services.”
The award was announced at Wednesday’s Yuma City Council meeting, where the staff was introduced and honored. A plaque indicating the Blue Seal designation was formally presented to the Fleet Services team at a recent staff luncheon.
ASE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of vehicle repair and service by means of voluntary testing and certification for automotive repair and service professionals. The ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence.