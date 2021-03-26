The City of Yuma’s “new, improved” service for paying city utility bills electronically is now online.
The city encourages customers to enroll in myUMA and those already enrolled in automatic or online bill payment need to update their bank information with the new vendor.
The city noted that enhancements to myUMA will provide greater flexibility in viewing and paying city services bills. The upgrade, through vendor Invoice Cloud, allows customers to make a payment by phone 24/7 through an automated payment line or take advantage of the pay-by-text option. Thanks to customer feedback, myUMA now provides several improved payment options and features that customers have been requesting, such as the ability to pay by text or with Apple Pay and Google Pay.
The user-friendly online payment portal enables customers to view and pay bills, check their balance, make payments and enroll in paperless billing.
Customers will be able to schedule one-time and automatic payments, securely store payment information for later use, and review up to 24 months of past bills as they become available.
The updated myUMA also provides additional notifications via email or text: when the bill is ready to view, a reminder when the bill is due soon, and a final notice stating the date by which if payment is not received, a delinquent fee and/or service interruption will apply. In addition, customers will now be able to pay in person at Walmart and Del Sol Market.
The city recommends creating an online myUMA account; however, it is not necessary to do so in order to view bills and make payments. To learn more, visit www.yumaaz.gov/myuma.
Customers currently enrolled in myUMA received instructions on how to update their bank information with the new vendor in a recent email. For help, contact the city at 928-373-5076.