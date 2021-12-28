City’s recycling program for live trees opens Tuesday

Yuma’s drop-off program for recycling live Christmas trees will open today.
Christmas trees may be dropped off free of charge in the lot northwest of the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts.
Motorists should use Desert Sun Drive for inbound traffic from Avenue A and Desert Hills Drive for outbound traffic.
Hours for the Christmas tree recycling program are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Jan. 7, with the exception of Friday, Dec. 31, when city facilities will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
Please remove all lights, ornaments and tinsel before dropping off the tree.
Artificial trees are not accepted.
Material from the trees will be chipped and reused.
For more information on the city’s Christmas tree recycling program, residents may call 928-373-4504.
City and county residents may also drop off trees at Yuma County’s North Gila Transfer Site, Avenue 7E and County 5th Street, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays. For questions regarding use of this site only, residents may call 928-341-2500.