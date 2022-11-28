Yuma is currently redeveloping multiple sites within the Kennedy Community Park to include a 32,000-square-foot skate park, an inline hockey rink and ballfield lighting for Keegan Ballpark.
The city hopes to fund part of the improvements with a state grant of $250,000.
The council recently approved a resolution authorizing staff to apply for a Land and Water Conservation grant fund from the Arizona State Parks and Trails.
The funds would cover installation of inline hockey rink lighting at Kennedy Park, one of Yuma’s oldest and most used parks. It is located at 23rd Street and Kennedy Lane.
If granted, the city would use 4% of the funding for administrative fees.
The city has been focusing on upgrading community parks by replacing playgrounds and other equipment and making improvements.
The council previously approved the purchase of a rink dasher board system for the Kennedy inline hockey rink and athletic field lighting for Kennedy Park. The new system will cost $164,500, paid with American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds.
The current dasher boards, which are the plates of glass that surround the rink, have reached the end of their life and need to be replaced, according to Eric Urfer, director parks and recreation. He noted that the current dasher boards are “pretty old” and in “disrepair.”
The new LED athletic field lighting, a $327,500 purchase also paid with ARPA funds, will replace an old system that includes several light poles that no longer work. Retrofitting the existing poles with new energy-efficient light fixtures will properly light the entire field and reduce operating costs, staff stated.
Other coming upgrades include new playground flooring for the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Park, otherwise known as Castle Park, and four pickleball courts at the Ray Kroc Complex.
The current playground flooring is “beyond its useful life,” with holes at the bottom of the slides and patches that no longer hold up, staff noted. The new flooring will cost $474,538 and will also be paid with ARPA funds.
The four dedicated pickleball courts will cost $143,157, replacing the old exhibition tennis court at the Ray Kroc Complex.
Future plans also include an inline hockey facility at the proposed East Mesa Community Park to be built on Avenue 6E.
In other action, the council also approved the following items:
– A resolution that creates Municipal Improvement District No. 124 to serve La Vida Subdivision located at the northwest corner of 8E and 36th Street. MIDs pay for long-term maintenance for subdivision landscaping.
– Two ordinances, one of which annexes property located at 868 and 920 S. Avenue B, at the request of the Faulkner family, and a second which declares city-owned property at 1651 S. 1st Ave. as surplus and authorizes its sale to the adjacent property owner, who has expressed interest in buying the property.
The council also made the following appointments and reappointments:
– Building Advisory Board, three reappointments: Bill DeNise, Jerry Griffin and Jedi Teeling
– Design and Historic Review Commission, two reappointments: Amanda Coltman and James Sheldahl
– Merit System Board, two reappointments: Kassandra Carrazco and Bill Craft
– Parks, Arts, and Recreation Commission, two reappointments: Sara Bowerman and Raul Canal
– Planning and Zoning Commission, two appointments: Edgar Olvera and John Mahon
– Residential Advisory Board, one reappointment: Charles Alka
– Water and Sewer Commission, two reappointments: Cecil Boelts and Timothy Eisenmann