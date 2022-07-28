The Yuma city government urges residents who have a desire to serve their community to volunteer a small amount of their time and apply to serve on a board or commission.
Getting the “voice of the public” into decision-making is very important to the city, and this is a role filled by volunteer members of various boards and commissions within the city, according to a press release.
Any person who lives within Yuma city limits may serve on a board or commission. Several boards of a more technical nature may require one or more members to have specific technical expertise. For example, appointees to the Workers’ Compensation Trust Board are asked to have experience in fields such as health and employee benefits, human resources, insurance, risk management, finance, accounting or pension and trust law.
The city currently has openings on the following boards and commissions:
- Building Advisory Board (1 vacancy, with required experience as a general contractor)
- Planning and Zoning Commission (1 vacancy)
- Merit System Board (1 vacancy)
- Residential Advisory Board (1 vacancy)
- Water and Sewer Commission (1 vacancy)
- Workers’ Compensation Trust Board (2 vacancies, with considerations for experience)
Volunteering on a board or commission is both a valuable service and a great way to gain an understanding of how the city operates. It is a great starting point for those who may wish to run for public office someday and those who may wish to serve but do not wish to run for election.
When an opening occurs due to resignation or term expiration, City Council appoints an individual from the list of applications on file in the Office of the Mayor and Council. The individual is selected based on education, work experience and civic involvement as listed on the application. Formal appointment occurs at a regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
To be considered for a board or commission, file a Boards and Commissions Application with the City Clerk’s Office on the first floor of City Hall, 1 City Plaza. Alternatively, you can file with the respective board or commission with which you choose to participate.