Yuma invites the public to participate in the second of three public workshops to discuss plans for the development of East Mesa Community Park. The open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 1 City Plaza.
This is a drop-in event, with no formal presentation. Attendees may review and provide comments on the initial design concepts based on public input from the November community workshop and an online survey tool.
For those who cannot attend in person, an online survey tool will be available the week of Jan. 10, 2022, on the City’s website (yumaaz.gov/eastmesa).
East Mesa Community Park is located at the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street. The new park is identified as one of the council’s highest priorities in the city’s Strategic Plan. The initial phase of the project intends to engage the community to identify the programming and amenities envisioned for this future park.
Over the next several months, the community will have the opportunity to provide input and help develop the master plan for East Mesa Community Park. This workshop is an opportunity for residents and community members to review the initial design concepts and provide feedback.
Based on the feedback received, the city’s consultant, J2 Engineering and Environmental Design, will develop a single preferred alternative.
For more information regarding this public workshop and East Mesa Community Park development, contact Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau at 928-373-5236.