City seeks nominees for 2022 Tribute of the Muses arts awards

The City of Yuma is seeking nominations for the 22nd annual Tribute of the Muses, the top awards in the Yuma arts community.
Presented by the city’s Division of Arts and Culture, Tribute of the Muses celebrates and recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Yuma’s arts community. Awards categories available for nominations include:
– The coveted Tribute of the Muses award is a distinguished legacy award that honors an individual or couple who have shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts.
– The Helios Award recognizes an up-and-coming voice in the arts.
– The Odyssey Award is for an outstanding organization, business or group.
– The Apollo Award is for an outstanding arts educator.
“The annual celebration of the arts in Yuma is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Eric Urfer, assistant director of parks and recreation. “It’s a time for our community to recognize the creativity, passion and dedication displayed by our local muses and the positive impact the arts make in our city.”
Members of the public may nominate an individual, couple or group for these awards. Forms are due by Sept. 9. Find nomination forms at www.YumaArtCenter.com or in person at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St.
The individual or couple honored by Tribute of the Muses reflects devotion and excellence in the arts. Nominees may reflect acknowledged excellence in a chosen arts field, arts advocacy, arts philanthropy and/or arts education.
Candidates for nomination may be artists, art teachers, leaders, supporters or volunteers in the arts community. They should have a recognized track record of at least five years in Yuma as a champion of the arts through creative contribution, gifts of time and support.
Winners will be announced Nov. 4 at the annual awards ceremony, themed “The Magic of the Arts.” More information will be released regarding the ceremony and its accompanying gala in the coming months.