The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will hold public hearings for two proposed changes to the zoning code.
The proposed amendments would modify the boundaries of the Infill Overlay District, redefine two-family and multifamily housing and increase allowable densities for medium- and high-density residential projects.
With the success of the Infill Overlay District adopted in June 2017, staff has worked to identify opportunities to expand the district boundaries. Staff would like to remove the originally mapped boundaries and simply determine the boundaries by referencing the Redevelopment Chapter of the General Plan, along with any subsequent amendments to the Redevelopment and Revitalization Areas.
Staff would also like to expand housing opportunities by redefining two-family and multifamily housing, while also increasing allowable densities for medium density and high density residential projects.
With regard to the definitions, the proposed text amendment will primarily redefine two-family and multi-family dwellings to allow for such units to be attached or detached.
The other component of the proposed text amendment is to increase the allowable densities within the Medium Density and High Density residential zoning districts.
The commission will also consider two requests for conditional use permits, both which have staff’s recommendation for approval.
Walmart Stores would like a permit to allow the addition of a secondary drive-thru lane for the Walmart Pharmacy located at 2675 W. 8th St., in the Limited Commercial/Aesthetic Overlay District.
ThrivePoint High School, on behalf of Mitchell Caponi, would like a permit to allow a charter high school in the Limited Commercial District for the property located at 2780 S. Pacific Ave., Suite B. The new school would share an existing building with Title Max.
Also on the agenda is a preliminary plat for Barkley Ranch Units No. 8, 9 and 10 at the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Avenue C. Ranch 800 LLC plans to subdivide 57.64 acres into 239 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,000 square feet to 14,685 square feet.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.