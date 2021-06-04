The Yuma City Council on Wednesday unanimously set a cap of $522.5 million for the 2021/22 budget, which includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $158.3 million, an operating expenditure budget of $343.7 million; interfund transfers of $20.2 million; and wastewater interfund borrowing of $193,068.
By setting the cap, the council can move funds around but cannot change the total amount of the budget. Final adoption of the budget is scheduled to take place on June 16.
The council also unanimously approved the 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Program. The five-year CIP covers planned improvements for each year from 2023 through 2026. It includes 152 projects totaling more than $284.6 million, which is double the previous year’s value of $142.3 million. Only the 2022 projects are budgeted and funded; the projects listed for the following years are only for planning purposes.
Both budgets were approved by the council with 6-0 votes, with Mayor Doug Nicholls recusing himself from the CIP discussion due to a conflict of interest involving his engineering firm. Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon recused herself from a portion of the annual budget involving the $600,000 allocation to Visit Yuma because she works for the agency.
No citizen asked to address the CIP during the public hearing. During the annual budget hearing, former council member Gary Wright commended the council for continuing to improve the city’s streets and roads.
“It’s refreshing to see good streets, and I appreciate that, and so does everybody else,” Wright said.
The planned projects for 2022 include eight miles that will be fully reconstructed plus another $1.5 million in funding for other road projects.
Wright also asked the council to look for every opportunity to increase the salaries of public safety personnel. He noted that it would reduce the many vacancies and that “it’s important for the safety of the citizens of Yuma.” McClendon pointed out that salary increases were included in the budget.
Wright also noted that the planned $80 million expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Plant would give the city opportunities for economic development, translating to future revenues, and open the way to possible annexation “because you have to have the water to expand.”
In addition, he noted that voters will be asked to extend the 2% hospitality tax collected from bars and restaurants in 2024 and asked for more transparency in how those revenues are spent. He said he would like to see the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex become more of a community park with families being able to bring their own food and drinks and watch games without having to pay a fee.
Councilman Gary Knight thanked the staff for reinserting into the five-year CIP a multi-use path along 45th Avenue between 28th and 24th streets. Knight had previously questioned why the path no longer appeared in the plan. The $330,000 project had been scheduled for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. The draft FY22-26 CIP combined the path with a future road construction project in FY30 and FY31.
With development of the Park West subdivision and increased residential population, Knight said he would like to see it completed. Councilman Mike Shelton and McClendon agreed and asked staff to see if it could be finished sooner than later.
This annual budget results in a reduction of the primary tax rate for FY 2022 but increases the primary property tax levy, or the total amount that is collected. The increased levy would come exclusively from new construction.
The proposed property tax rate is $2.2681, a decrease from the current rate of $2.3185. This equates to a 2.17% reduction in the tax rate from FY2021 to FY2022.
The city intends to collect $315,239, or 2.21%, more than the current year. This means the proposed tax would be $226.81 for a $100,000 home. Without the proposed tax levy increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $221.98
The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax levy increase on June 16. This is called a Truth in Taxation hearing.
The proposed FY2022 budget can be found on the front page of the city’s website: www.yumaaz.gov.