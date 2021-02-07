The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a request for a conditional use permit for a parking lot as a principal use in the Limited Commercial (B-1) District. The property is located near the corner of 23rd Street and Avenue A.
City staff has recommended denial of the permit request made by Osman Engineering, on behalf of Zayd LLC, which is building an office building owned by Dr. Sa’ad Al Alou, a pediatrician with Yuma Kids Clinic, at the northwest corner of Avenue A and 24th Street.
The developer intends to use the proposed parking lot as additional parking for both customers and employees for the building under construction.
The parking code states that off-street parking for the proposed offices must be located not more than 300 feet from the building they will serve. Although the distance is less than 300 feet from property line to property line, the pedestrian path from the proposed parking lot to the building exceeds 300 feet. In actual usage, customers and employees will have to walk about 1,400 feet each way to get from the proposed parking lot to the building it will serve, crossing at Avenue A and 24th Street, as the safest path for pedestrians, staff stated.
Additionally, staff added, the distance that pedestrians would be required to walk may cause customers to park on an unapproved location, such as directly to the west of the subject property, and could cause parking congestion.
Finally, city staff will also have to manage the uses and parking calculations for each tenant prior to approving business licenses. In the event a non-office use (banks, schools, shopping centers, gyms, restaurants/cafes, grocery stores, etc.) applies for a business license and has to use the parking spaces at the property for required parking, staff would be unable to approve said licenses based on the dimensions provided in the site plan.
In other action, the commission will also consider a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Perricone Arizona Properties, for the approval of the final plat for the Terra Bella Unit 2 subdivision. Plans call for dividing the 6.92 acres into 25 lots, ranging in size from 9,120 square feet to 12,328 square feet. The property is located at the southwest corner of Avenue 5 ½ E and the 36th Street alignment.
To view the complete agenda, go to www.tinyurl.com/4365ps5l.
The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. Due to COVID-19, the chambers have limited public access. Citizens wishing to make public comment regarding any item listed on the agenda are strongly encouraged to provide their comments by email to address planning@yumaaz.gov no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
The meeting can be viewed live on City Channels 72 or 73 and streamed live on the city website: www.yumaaz.gov. In addition, a recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.