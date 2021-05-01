City still seeks lifeguards for summer season

As Yuma gears up for the summer and warmer temperatures, the city is in need of certified lifeguards to open its pools. To encourage interest, new and returning lifeguards are eligible to receive a signing bonus.
Certified lifeguards who work for the city this summer are eligible to receive a bonus of up to $300. The city is offering a signing bonus of $150 and will also reimburse the registration fee for the lifeguard training course, which costs $150. To receive the bonus and reimbursement, applicants must work at a city pool from May 25 to Aug. 1.
“We are trying to create a fun and successful aquatics team. One way we can help do that is by offering these bonuses,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau. “Being a lifeguard teaches you vital life skills that will absolutely translate into future successes.”
For those interested in becoming a lifeguard, and who are not already certified, the city is offering lifeguard training sessions each weekend through the end of May. Training takes place over 2½ days: Friday evening (5-9 p.m.) and all day on Saturday and Sunday (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).
To register for a training session, visit www.yumaaz.gov/lifeguards, call 928-373-5200, or stop by the Parks and Recreation Office at City Hall (1 City Plaza).
“Being a lifeguard is a serious job, but it’s also some serious fun – who else gets to work at a pool all summer? Not only is being a lifeguard an incredibly rewarding job it also helps lay the foundation for future success. Lifeguards learn valuable life skills such as leadership, teamwork, customer service, communication, self-confidence, and responsibility,” the city noted in a press release.
If becoming a lifeguard sounds appealing, apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/yuma.