The Yuma Valley Area Park will be brought back to life with a turf remediation project.
The council approved a $278,000 job order change allowing DPE Construction to add more fill sand as one step towards improving the turf’s failing health.
The city identified a need to replace the turf in the 10-acre sports complex because, at the current soil depths, the water table is high, which directly affects the turf’s health. By introducing more fill sand, which is also of better quality, the future turf will be easier to manage, according to staff.
In the first phase, DPE will purchase and deliver 25,458 tons of sand to fill 12 inches. The fill sand is necessary for the installation of sod. The next phase will be to buy and install sod, which will be done through a future solicitation process.
The city awarded the landscaping contract to DPE Construction in 2018. According to the contract, the city must issue a separate job order for each project assignment and provide the individual project’s scope of work and any additional terms and conditions specific to the project.
Under the newly approved job order, the contractor will furnish and deliver the fill sand within 30 days.
Councilwoman Karen Watts, after agreeing that the turf “really went down hill,” asked whether the park would go back to being a soccer field after the remediation work.
Jason Nau, director of parks and recreation, explained that Step 3 would be to return the park into shape as a multipurpose field, which has been primarily used to play soccer. The goal is to have a grand opening in late September or early October, depending on how well the grass grows.
The 15‐acre park, located at 3162 W. 24th St., includes a dog park and the 10-acre sports complex with four adult regulation soccer fields, two lit for night games.
The city uses the park to host Parks and Recreation Department programs, activities and sports, including youth and adult soccer.
Other park features include a playground for children ages 5-12 and open play space.
The 50-year Centennial Time Capsule is buried just north of the playground and will be opened again on Oct. 25, 2064. The time capsule holds more than 750 predictions for Yuma’s future as drawn by local students, according to the city website.
In other action, the council ratified a $114,033 contract to JSA Company of Yuma for landscape maintenance at the pump house located at 201 E. 32nd St.
In January, a vehicle struck the irrigation pump house, which is located at the Big Curve, and caused severe damage. As a result, the irrigation system is inoperable and requires major repairs.
The city is working with the third party insurance company to recover the damages. However, since the entire corridor is without water, the city’s Public Works Department deemed emergency repairs were necessary to ensure the trees and vegetation remain alive.
JSA will install a new irrigation system, with a booster pump station package, a chain link fence to replace the existing structure and bollards for additional safety.
The contractor is scheduled to complete the work within four weeks.
The replacement and repairs of this pump house supports the council’s goal of ensuring the reliability of the irrigation system along the 32nd Street and Catalina corridor, according to a staff report.