The City of Yuma will build a brand-new home for a widow and her disabled son. The council awarded a $123,114 contract for the reconstruction of the single-family home to the lowest of two bidders, Latin Builders.
The existing home is “seriously dilapidated” and a complete reconstruction is necessary to provide a “safe living environment” for the residents, as opposed to rehabilitating it, according to a staff report.
The home, located at 532 S. Madison Ave., was built in 1953 and has numerous structural and major system problems that make repairs unfeasible, staff said.
In addition, staff added, a four-foot retaining wall beside the public sidewalk poses a safety hazard to the neighborhood because of its deteriorated condition.
The city’s Neighborhood Services Housing Rehabilitation Program provides home repairs to low-income Yuma homeowners who do not have the financial means to correct structural issues or health and safety concerns with their home.
The agency had estimated the project would cost $152,476. The low bid came in under the estimated amount. The reconstruction will be entirely covered with HOME Investment Partnerships Act funding. No city funding is needed.
The financial assistance is provided to the family as a deferred payment loan that reverts to a federal grant at the end of the required affordability period, which ranges from five to 20 years, depending on the cost of the repairs. This project will have an affordability period of 20 years.
The home will be placed on the lot to conform to set-back requirements in the Infill District, and the retaining wall will be rebuilt.
The council members discussed the project during the Wednesday meeting, with Mayor Doug Nicholls recusing himself as his firm has worked on the project. He turned the meeting over to Deputy Mayor Chris Morris.
Councilman Art Morales asked what occurs with the old piping or other existing items that might be unexpectedly found during the reconstruction process. “Does this come back to bid? Or what’s the action there?”
Rhonda Lee-James, assistant director of planning and neighborhood services, explained that the existing house will be completely demolished and replaced with a brand new structure.
“So there won’t be any concern about rehabilitation of items that might be unknown. Everything will be new construction, so we won’t have to account for the unknowns that might be exposed in a more traditional rehabilitation,” she said.
Morris asked if this includes replacing all the underground plumbing, such as sewer lines. Lee-James replied that the contractor will use the existing lines as long as they are in acceptable condition. “We will connect at those places where the existing infrastructure is in good shape,” she said.
Morris also noted that the city will provide rental assistance for the family during the time of construction. “Do we have that figured anywhere into the budget as far as what that dollar amount is anticipated to be, aside from the construction costs?”
Lee-James explained that the city pays relocation expenses with Community Development Block Grant money. However, she noted that the contract before them at the time was only for the construction of the home and did not include relocation expenses, such as rent and the rental for a storage unit to hold the family’s possessions.
Morris then asked how long it would take to build the new home. “We usually give 90 days,” Lee-James said. “For construction of a new home?” asked Morris. “Yes,” Lee-James replied.
The council voted 6-0 to award the contract to Latin Builders.