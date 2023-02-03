The City of Yuma will build a brand-new home for a widow and her disabled son. The council awarded a $123,114 contract for the reconstruction of the single-family home to the lowest of two bidders, Latin Builders.

The existing home is “seriously dilapidated” and a complete reconstruction is necessary to provide a “safe living environment” for the residents, as opposed to rehabilitating it, according to a staff report.

