The Yuma Police Department will have six fully equipped four-wheel trucks, thanks to a border security grant of $498,623 from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.
The City Council recently authorized the city administrator to accept the grant, which will be used to buy the marked patrol vehicles upfitted with mounted computers, public safety radios, emergency equipment and off-road recovery gear.
The trucks will provide for increased ability to patrol rugged areas in and around the wetlands, international waterways, desert regions, rail yards and other remote locations, according to a staff report.
“The tough and varied nature of the city geography has allowed for the creation of numerous improvised roads, trails and paths, which have been exploited by an existing criminal element,” states the report. “The addition of multi-surface capable vehicles for daily patrol will assist the department in monitoring and responding to these areas in a safe and expeditious fashion.”
The grant does not require matching funds.
In response to a question from Councilman Gary Knight, Police Chief Susan Smith noted that the purchases will be made through an existing contract with Alexander Ford of Yuma.
In other action, the council awarded a contract for auctioneer services to A Smart Auction of Yuma, the lowest bidder. The one-year contract can be renewed for four additional one-year periods.
The city regularly disposes of surplus property through public auction and other methods as required by state law and the city charter. The city holds at least one live public auction per year and more if the amount of excess surplus calls for it.
A Smart Auction will provide all the necessary qualified personnel, services, supplies and equipment transportation to conduct the city surplus auctions.
Auctioneer services are paid a percentage of the auction sales. Bids were received by A Smart Auction for a commission of 9.9% and Action Auctions of Yuma for a 25% commission.
The paid commissions for these services have historically averaged $11,275 per auction.
The council also approved the sale of 89 firearms totaling $23,270 to the highest bidders: Nine Lives Auction of Phoenix for $16,380 and Sprague’s Sports of Yuma for $6,890.
In a staff report, the city noted that the state and federal computer systems were checked and none of these firearms were listed as stolen or missing.
The city can declare firearms that come into their custody as surplus and sell them to the highest-bidding vendors that have a current federal firearms license. Staff received five sealed bids and the two offers met all the requirements outlined in the solicitation.
The revenue generated from the sale of firearms go into the general fund.
The council also approved a $113,538 purchase of audio and visual equipment from Bluum USA of Phoenix to enable high-quality broadcasts and livestreams of meetings and events held in City Hall Room 190 and off-site locations.
The council previously approved the use of the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for technology upgrades to Room 190 and a portable audio conferencing system. Both purchases are intended to provide more opportunities for the public to engage with their local government.
Room 190 is the largest meeting room at City Hall but has limited technology and audio/visual capabilities. Currently, the Council Chambers is the only meeting space that has the capability to broadcast meetings livel.
The improvements will allow meetings held in Room 190 to be streamed live or recorded. The new technology will integrate with the new Tricaster system in the Council Chambers.
In addition, the council approved an increase of $24,773 to the purchase order for wireless network equipment from Scientel Solutions of Aurora, Illinois, for a total expenditure of $159,573.
In December, the council approved the project in the amount of $134,800. The increase is to add an additional base station site to balance wireless data loads as well as provide improved coverage.
The budget has sufficient funds to cover the increase, according to the staff report.
Replacement of wireless network equipment will allow a secure and high-speed dedicated network connection between city facilities, states a staff report.
The wireless network provides connectivity for several city departments, including Utilities, Police, Fire and Parks, as well as those without fiber optic or copper infrastructure. The existing equipment is obsolete and no longer serviceable. The replacement cost includes equipment and a manufacturer warranty for one year.