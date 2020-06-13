City to consolidate weekend drive-in showings to Saturday for this week

This weekend’s drive-in movie showings at Desert Sun Stadium are being consolidated to one showing on Saturday only. Tickets purchased for Friday’s event will be honored on Saturday night.
The special-arrangement showing of “High Strung Free Dance,” done in partnership with the film’s director Michael Damian, is a benefit for Yuma Community Food Bank. The $5 per carload admission fees will be donated to YCFB, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own donations of nonperishable food items as well.
The drive-in movies were designed as a safe, contact-free way for Yumans to enjoy “out of the house” entertainment. However, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases both in the Yuma area and statewide have generated startling headlines and increased communitywide concern.
“There have been so few fun things we’ve been able to offer our residents during this unprecedented year, so we really didn’t want to cancel this event, especially when we are looking to restock the Food Bank’s shelves,” stated City Administrator Philip Rodriguez. “Sadly, COVID-19 affected a member of our own city family this week. We need to take the day to reflect and regroup.”
Drive-in movie tickets are only available in advance through www.yumashowtickets.com and are limited to 140 vehicles per show. No admissions will be sold on site.
Ticket scanners wear masks and do not touch drivers while scanning tickets. Additionally, the city furnishes hand-washing stations on site. The city asks that patrons please follow recommended practices of social distancing and facial coverings while out of their vehicles to visit restrooms or concessions vendors.