Hotel de Sol can’t be saved. It will be demolished, and a new building will be constructed while keeping the historic facade.
The city learned that substantial seismic retrofitting would be needed, taking up more than half of the interior walls and floors, making preservation of the lobby impractical.
The longtime plan for the vacant three-story hotel, located at 200 E. 3rd St., had been to turn it into a transit hub to help revitalize the city’s historic downtown and support the community’s transportation needs.
The city is using a $10.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to develop a multimodal transportation center on the site. The original goal of the project was to restore the building and incorporate the transportation center into the first floor.
In 2020, the City Council awarded a $1.015 million contract for design-build services to CORE Construction, and the team began the design process.
Dave Wostenberg, director of engineering, explained that when the designs progressed to about 60%, a forensic analysis led to the conclusion that “it was no longer feasible to save the hotel as the seismic retrofitting and other retrofit necessary for the building would have taken out over 50% to 60% of the interior, the floors, the walls, as well as running the cost up to a significantly higher amount than what we had originally anticipated or was budgeted for.”
Consequently, the city changed the direction of the project from restoring the historic building to rebuilding the interior structure while preserving the historic Spanish Colonial archways and architecture on the exterior. The footprint and street view will be nearly identical, according to a staff report.
Plans also call for possibly reusing some of the interior features and exhibiting historical artifacts and photographs of the original structure in the new lobby.
The change in direction meant that the design phase would need to be restarted and a change order was submitted to the city from CORE Construction in the amount of $633,306. The large amount is due to the fact that the design had to start over from the beginning, staff noted.
The council on Wednesday approved the change order. The city has enough grant funding to cover the additional amount, staff noted.
Councilman Chris Morris asked why it took so long to determine that saving the historical building was not feasible. “This project was all about restoring the Hotel Del Sol. That was the primary mission of the project, to restore that historical building,” Acting Administrator Jay Simonton replied. “The design team and the city engineering team at the time began that effort with the assumption that that was going to be the case … They couldn’t really cost-out what that structural retrofit was until they got to about 60% design.”
Wostenberg also explained that the forensic analysis took a long time “because each time we had to evaluate a certain aspect of it, we had to go through the process with the State Historic Preservation Office to get permission to do that specific demo in that area to evaluate the interior structure of the walls, floors. And so, unfortunately, the design got ahead of the forensic analysis that we were working on.”
He noted that the retrofits would mean “losing a significant portion of the historical nature of the lobby and the other historical artifacts … It’s a complex project whenever you are dealing with something that’s on the historical registry.”
Wostenberg added: “We are honoring the heritage of it by making it a multimodal transit center.”
Simonton noted that the character of the new building will still look like the original Hotel Del Sol, but the interior will have the modern features of the new building, which will probably make the second and third floors more attractive for development.
“So in the long run, I think it’s a win-win,” Simonton said.
Several council members agreed that it would probably be easier to attract private investors with a new building. “That way they can build it to what they want to put in it,” Councilman Gary Knight said.
“I would think it would be easier to get the private people to come in if once they know it’s going to be a new building versus an older building with lots of hidden problems,” Councilwoman Karen Watts said. “I own a building downtown and it’s very scary when you start trying to fix something.”
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop noted that investors will want a return on their monies. In response, Simonton said, “The second and third floors are spaces that a private developer will be able to develop into wherever they think they can get a return on that investment. It’s basically a blank canvas at this point. And we’re looking for a private investor to come in that can have that vision on what those second and third floors and even that large portion of the first floor can be and allow them the opportunity to create that vision to get that return on their investment.”
Councilman Mike Shelton said he hopes that Amtrak and Greyhound would chip in some money into the project because ultimately it would benefit them.
Simonton said that the city has had preliminary discussions with Amtrak. “I don’t know if they’re going to want to provide a lot of funding, but they are excited about this project because they do have a project to modernize their station. And if we can do that in conjunction with it, there might be an opportunity there.”
Plans call for using about 9,000 square feet on the first floor for retail space. The transit center would take about 1,888 square feet and include offices for Amtrak, Greyhound and the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority, which runs the Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus system.
It would have a lobby and ticketing area for passengers as well as restaurant facilities, a break room for transit center workers and a conference room.
The hotel currently serves as the Yuma County Area Transit’s main transfer point for bus riders to walk downtown or connect to another route in the system.
The hotel opened in 1926 across from the railroad depot and housed a Greyhound bus station at one point. The 70-room hotel began to decline in the 1970s and was damaged by a fire the following decade, around the time it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was stabilized before being added to the register.