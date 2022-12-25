Hotel Del Sol
Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) buses wait for passengers at the Hotel Del Sol stop in downtown Yuma.

 Fle photo by RANDY HOEFT/YUMA SUN

Hotel de Sol can’t be saved. It will be demolished, and a new building will be constructed while keeping the historic facade.

The city learned that substantial seismic retrofitting would be needed, taking up more than half of the interior walls and floors, making preservation of the lobby impractical.

