City to enforce parking limits after grace period

Following the roll out of parking limits for certain downtown streets last week, a Yuma official clarified that the city will be enforcing the rules and applying the penalties already outlined in the city code for parking violations.
The city recently announced that it’s limiting parking to two hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on 2nd Street between 2nd Avenue and Gila Street; Court Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue; and 3rd Street between Madison Avenue and Gila Street. Some of these areas already had existing parking limits.
There are no parking restrictions nights or weekends. Also, parking at the downtown lots and along Main Street continues without time limits.
City officials initially focused on getting the word out and shied away from talking about penalties, but a city official says the two-hour limit will be enforced and penalized starting Nov. 15.
“As the city rolled out the daytime, weekday parking limits, we wanted to focus on educating the public about the upcoming changes, before focusing on the punitive side of non-compliance,” Deputy City Administrator Jennifer Reichelt explained.
Starting in mid-November, the city’s code enforcement staff will be responsible for enforcing the two-hour parking limit during daytime hours on weekdays, Reichelt said.
The parking violations are considered a civil offense with current fines for these types of offenses between $107 to $152.
Reichelt invited those with parking concerns to contact Building Safety/Code Enforcement at 928-373-5165, “but only after Nov. 15 as no enforcement will take place prior to that date.”
Motorists receiving a parking ticket for this offense have 30 days to pay the fine in person at the city Municipal Court or online or by mail or telephone. If after 30 days, the parking ticket has not been paid, a reminder letter will be sent to the vehicle’s registered owner and a $20 late payment fee will be added. Failure to pay the ticket will result in additional monetary penalties and driver license suspension.
A person may request a civil traffic hearing to contest a ticket. If found responsible, the person must pay the fine.
However, until Nov. 15, the city will continue to focus on informing motorists about the two-hour time limit. Signs and street markings are being installed, and those parking in the area longer than two hours will be given courtesy reminders through mid-November.
Reichelt explained why the city is limiting the parking times in those areas. “The daytime, weekday parking limits are intended to discourage all-day parking on downtown side streets and encourage those who work downtown to use the downtown parking lots for long-term, all-day parking, which will free up these short-term parking spaces for downtown visitors and shoppers,” she said.
“Again, the city’s desire is to make our community aware of the changes, remind the community of existing limits already in place in some of these locations, and to ensure that downtown businesses have an opportunity to gain from a turnover of parking spots in a few of these locations,” Reichelt added.
The parking limits are enforceable in the Yuma City Code under Title 21, which addresses streets and traffic. Chapter 212-08, titled “Stopping, Standing or Parking Prohibited in Specified Places,” states that “no person shall stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the direction of a police officer or traffic control device, in any of the following places ... (D) Where prohibited by official signs or where the curb is painted red.”
Time limits are specifically addressed in section 212-16, which says that “no person may park a vehicle upon any roadway for a consecutive period of time longer than that indicated by official signs installed to limit such parking.”