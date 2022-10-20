The City of Yuma will hold the grand opening of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, located at 270 W. 13th St., on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m.

Residents are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers will include Mayor Doug Nicholls, members of city staff and the city’s Water and Sewer Commission and a member of the Allt family.

