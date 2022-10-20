The City of Yuma will hold the grand opening of the Thomas F. Allt Utilities Complex, located at 270 W. 13th St., on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m.
Residents are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Speakers will include Mayor Doug Nicholls, members of city staff and the city’s Water and Sewer Commission and a member of the Allt family.
The Allt Complex consolidates the operations of the city’s Utilities Department, which provides water and sewer service to residents and businesses inside the city limits. Its name honors Allt, a 10-year mayor of Yuma who championed Yuma’s water access and water quality all the way up to the United States Congress.
The new complex “allows us to centralize our operations,” said Director of Utilities Jeremy McCall, noting that staff from the department previously operated out of a number of different facilities.
Some employees had been based at farther locations such as the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility on Avenue 6E and the Agua Viva Water Treatment Facility on Avenue 9E. Additionally, a compliance team had been working at the Figueroa Water Reclamation Facility.
Administrative offices and field operations were split between the Public Works Services Building and a former office building that once housed Arizona Public Service.
“We’re now able to consolidate and run together a much more efficient team based out of one site,” McCall said.
Field operations include customer service, distribution and collection teams.
“Those are the ones who you often see in roadways, whether it’s to read meters, fix sewer leaks and address water leaks. They have very dirty jobs and didn’t have the facilities to accommodate their needs, such as showers, lockers,” McCall said. “We can now give them what they need to do their jobs. And they no longer have to wear those dirty uniforms home.”
Pilkington Construction was the contractor for the Allt Complex.