The Yuma 2022 General Plan and several notable ordinances are up for potential adoption by the Yuma City Council on Wednesday.
The council will hold a public hearing on the updated General Plan, and, following the hearing, might approve a resolution adopting the plan, which is updated every 10 years. The plan is a policy document and guide for the development of Yuma.
The ordinance consent agenda contains four items. The first proposed ordinance would rezone a portion of 5.8 acres located at 1421 S. Avenue B from the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development to the Medium Density Residential District and another portion to the High Density Residential District.
The owner intends to market the property to apartment developers, which has drawn strong opposition from some neighbors who cite concerns with traffic congestion and other issues.
The second proposed ordinance would authorize the sale of utility bonds to pay for the expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility, located on Avenue 6E, just south of 32nd Street.
The public bond sale would raise $73 million. A premium fee would raise the amount owed to $86.8 million. The planned expansion would double the facility’s current capacity to 6.6 million gallons per day.
The third proposed ordinance would give the city the authority to declare privately owned trees a nuisance due to communicable disease, obstructed views or passage, or insect infestation which may require treatment or removal and replacement.
The proposed text amendment further defines the care and maintenance of city-owned trees to comply with additional requirements set by the Arbor Day Foundation as part of its Tree City USA program, which the city has participated in since 2007.
The fourth proposed ordinance would authorize a customizable lease agreement form for the extension of premises in the Main Street Mall Maintenance and Parking District.
Since business owners have expressed an interest in continuing to use public sidewalks and parking lots as extensions of their businesses, the city can lease these areas to them, and in doing so, transfer responsibility for maintaining the areas to these businesses.
The extended premises practice was introduced during the first year of the pandemic, and businesses have expressed an interest in keeping it going.
As part of a consent agenda, the four proposed ordinances could be considered and enacted with one motion with no separate discussion unless a council member requests it or a citizen submits a speaker request form. In which event, the item will be removed from the ordinance consent agenda and the vote or action will be taken separately.
The council will introduce one proposed ordinance, which would rezone nearly 30 acres located at the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street from the Agriculture District to the Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development District. The applicant proposes to construct 134 units as the third phase of the Desert Sky townhome development.
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider a lease transfer from Sixteen & Four LLC to Hardknocks Limited Partnership for Parcel A2, the shops that include Jersey Mike’s located east of Sprouts at the intersection of 16th Street and 4th Avenue.
Hardknocks Limited Partnership has been the leaseholder of the city’s property located at 190 S. Madison Ave. since 2015.
A resolution consent agenda contains two items, the first which would approve the creation of a municipal improvement district to serve the Desert Sands Unit No. 3 subdivision.
The second resolution would authorize an agreement with the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force, which allows the Yuma Police Department to join the Department of Public Safety task force. DPS will reimburse 75% of city personnel funds related to YPD’s involvement in the task force.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agenda and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.