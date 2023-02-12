The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house on Monday, Feb. 13, to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street. The open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St.
Residents may come and go at their leisure to learn about the project and ask questions of the project team. A brief presentation will take place.
The project involves the construction of a traffic signal at this intersection, with video detection to assist with traffic flow and allow emergency vehicles to preempt signals during high-priority runs.
Sidewalk ramps will be reconstructed to meet contemporary Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and a new pedestrian crosswalk with thermoplastic lane markings will be installed. The traffic signal poles will include added lighting to illuminate the crosswalks.
These intersection improvements are currently under design. Following feedback from this meeting, plans could be completed in April. Construction could begin this summer, with a duration of approximately four months.
Those who cannot attend the meeting but wish to comment or ask questions may contact CIP Project Manager Luis Ruiz at luis.ruiz@yumaaz.gov.