The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house on Monday, Feb. 13, to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street. The open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St.

Residents may come and go at their leisure to learn about the project and ask questions of the project team. A brief presentation will take place.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you