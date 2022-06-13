The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will hold a public hearing on the 2023 proposed budget and tax levy, the Downtown Mall Maintenance District, and the city’s 11 Municipal Improvement District expenditures and levies.
The primary tax rate is proposed at $2.1930, which is less than the 2022 primary property tax rate of $2.2681, but the 2023 levy, excluding new construction, is the same as the total 2022 levy. This will result in an increase in general fund revenues of $296,882 due to new construction activity.
Overall, assessed values have increased 5.5% compared to last year. By lowering the tax rate by -3.3%, the city maintains the same base levy as last fiscal year and no Truth in Taxation hearing is required. The additional levy relates to new construction only.
For the Downtown Mall Maintenance District, the city is proposing to increase the levy to $145,000 with an associated rate of $4.1500 in 2023. The levy for 2022 was $139,257 with a rate of $3.9800.
For a business that has an 18% assessment ratio, the annual assessment would be an increased increment of $30.60 per $100,000 of valuation. The city’s financial support for downtown mall maintenance, in addition to the levy, is about 48%, which the city contributes from the general fund.
The municipal improvement districts include Park West Units 4 and 5, Cielo Verde Unit Three Phases 1 and 2, Desert Sky Unit 1, Saguaro Units 3 and 4, Driftwood Ranch Units 1 and 2, Livingston Ranch Unit No. 2, Desert Sands Unit No. 1, Villa Serena Unit No. 1, Araby North Subdivision, Autumn Valley Subdivision, La Estancia Subdivision.
The city’s expenditure budget of $413.8 million includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $180.7 million and an operating expenditure budget of $233 million.
Following the close of the public hearing, council may open a special meeting to adopt the proposed budget resolution, which includes a 3% increase in solid waste fees.
Adoption of the tax rate and tax levy ordinance is scheduled for July 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. To adopt the ordinance, it must be separately introduced following the adoption of the 2023 Annual Budget by resolution.
In addition, the council this week will meet on Tuesday for a work session. Arizona Public Service Co. will provide a summer preparedness presentation that includes APS coverage, emergency management, customer support and communication tools.
This will be followed by a presentation from the Clean and Beautiful Commission regarding its annual report and proposed future projects.
During the work session, the council will also review the agenda for the next night’s regular meeting, which includes the following items:
• Introduction of an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for city-owned property located at 1100 S. 13th Ave.
• Adoption of the voting center locations and consolidation of the precincts and appointment of an election board for the 2022 city primary and general elections to be held Aug. 2 and Nov. 8, respectively.
• Adoption of the annual Public Safety Personnel Retirement System funding policy for fiscal year 2023, as required under state law.
• Ratification of a contract for landscape maintenance to JSA Company of Yuma for the Yuma Valley Area Park, 3162 W. 24th St., for a total expenditure of $138,550.
• Renewal of city’s insurance coverage for fiscal year 2023.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
Meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”