An upcoming information session will create space for the local skating community and City of Yuma Parks and Recreation to jointly discuss the future of Kennedy Skate Park.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau, the city is not yet to the point of drafting a formal plan for the skateboarding facility housed by Kennedy Memorial Park Complex. The purpose of the meeting is to both give community members a platform to share their insights on the skate park and introduce them to Nau, who is a newcomer to Yuma by way of Hawaii.
The meeting is set for July 6 and 5 p.m. and will take place on the first floor of Yuma City Hall, located at 1 City Plaza in downtown Yuma.
“I think it’s important that we as a parks and recreation department know our users and are doing our best to meet their wants and expectations,” Nau said. “I definitely think that their input as we go through this process will be important in deciding how it looks and the services that it offers. Public input is important. I think it’ll be a really positive meeting.”
As an active skater, surfer and snowboarder, Nau said he believes he’s well equipped to ensure that, “if and when” plans are made to revitalize Yuma’s one skate park, all of the stakeholders will be “on the same page and wavelength.”
“That’s kind of the conversation that we’ll have at that meeting – to better understand the long term direction the community and residents want that park to look like and become,” said Nau. “This is a way for us to make sure that they’re involved in those discussions as they happen in the future. This meeting will not only be an opportunity for me to get to know the stakeholders, but also to share information and updates on where we’re at so that all of us who are interested in that location will be caught up to date.”
Masks are preferred but not currently required of City Hall visitors, Nau noted.