The City of Yuma invites residents to attend a public workshop called “Brownfields to Innovation Districts” from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.

The workshop’s purpose is to inform residents of the project and collect their ideas to help guide the vision for revitalizing the currently under-used areas immediately south of Giss Parkway in Yuma’s downtown. Attendees will also discover how these planning efforts can enhance this part of the city and support the local economy.

