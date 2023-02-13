The City of Yuma invites residents to attend a public workshop called “Brownfields to Innovation Districts” from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
The workshop’s purpose is to inform residents of the project and collect their ideas to help guide the vision for revitalizing the currently under-used areas immediately south of Giss Parkway in Yuma’s downtown. Attendees will also discover how these planning efforts can enhance this part of the city and support the local economy.
Members of city staff, the consultant team and community members will discuss several topics that will help shape the future of the Old Town South area, identified in the city general plan as an area roughly between Giss Parkway and 7th Street and between Madison Avenue and Gila Street.
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded a Coalition Brownfield Assessment Grant to the city, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, Yuma Multiversity Campus and Yuma County to fund this project.
For those unable to attend, additional information regarding this project will be shared later that evening at the Yuma City Council work session. Additionally, those wanting to provide comments or seek more information may contact CIP Project Manager Gibran Becerra at gibran.becerra@yumaaz.gov.