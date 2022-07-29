To increase pedestrian safety, Yuma plans to improve the East Main Canal Linear Park Trail crossing at 32nd Street.
To increase pedestrian safety, Yuma plans to improve the East Main Canal Linear Park Trail crossing at 32nd Street.
The Yuma City Council awarded a $471,900 contract for the project to DPE Construction of Yuma, which submitted the lowest bid.
Crews will complete the paved path, remove the island on 32nd Street, add a high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon (HAWK) signal, install minor street lighting and update the pedestrian crossing at 32nd Street.
The project, which is included in the 2018 Yuma Bikeways Plan, is part of the citywide effort to connect partial and incomplete bicycle and pedestrian paths.
The council also approved a restaurant liquor license application submitted by Mario Ghedin, agent for Autentico Sapore Italiano located at 201 N. 4th Ave.
Councilman Gary Knight asked staff whether this Italian restaurant is located in the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, where the old pie company used to be.
After receiving confirmation, Knight called it a “great addition to the Quartermaster Depot. I can’t help it. It’s always going to be the Quartermaster Depot,” he quipped, in reference to the former name of the Colorado River State Historic Park.
The council also approved a beer and wine store liquor license application submitted by Theresa June Morse, agent for Shoppers Save No. 2 located at 2490 W. 8th St.
A permit application for the temporary extension of premises and/or patio at the Yuma Civic and Convention Center, a city property located at 1440 Desert Hills Drive, was also given the thumbs-up .
Two ordinances were adopted, one which declared as surplus vacant city-owned property located at the southeast corner of Avenue A and 4th Street and authorized its sale.
For this item, Councilman Chris Morris declared a conflict and removed himself from the dais during the vote.
The second adopted ordinance declared the right-of-way along Avenue 7½E and 36th Street as surplus and turned it over to the abutting property owner.
The council introduced one ordinance, which would establish compensation and benefits for the presiding municipal judge Jan. 1, 2023, and onward.
Mayor Doug Nicholls pointed out that the pay for the municipal judge position, an elected position, can only be changed at election time.
The proposed ordinance is scheduled to be adopted at the next council meeting.
The city charter authorizes the council to establish, by ordinance, the compensation to be paid to municipal judges, including the presiding municipal judge, who must be a licensed attorney.
Currently, the annual salary for the presiding municipal judge is $126,280. This proposed ordinance recommends a 10% increase in salary, setting it at $138,908.
If adopted, the increase would be implemented after the Nov. 8 general election starting Jan. 1.
The city charter also indicates that compensation for the municipal judge cannot be increased or reduced after their election or during their term of office.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
