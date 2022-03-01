The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will learn more about the Yuma Click & Fix app, which will be rolling out soon.
Deputy City Administrator Jenn Reichelt will present more information on the app that will provide citizens and business owners a way to submit their service requests and concerns like illegal dumping and other code enforcement issues.
The agenda also includes a presentation from Marine Corps Air Station officials on the upcoming Weapons and Tactics Instructor exercise to be held in the city.
Two resolutions are up for possible adoption, the first which will serve as a Call of Election for Yuma’s 2022 primary and general elections to be held on Aug. 2 and Nov. 8, respectively. The proposed resolution designates the 2022 election dates, sets deadline dates and locations to file nomination papers, and provides voter registration deadlines and the purpose of the elections.
The second resolution designates Doug Allen as the chief fiscal officer responsible for submitting the city’s Annual Expenditure Limitation Reports to the Auditor General for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, a designation required by state law.
The consent agenda contains the following items:
• A contract of almost $3 million to Carollo Engineers of Phoenix for architectural and engineering services for expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility.
• A change order of $34,517 to expand the design services for the East Mesa Community Park for the contract awarded to J2 Engineering & Environmental of Phoenix, for a total cost of $223,804. The future park has been expanded from 10 to 60 acres.
• A job order of $278,013 to DPE Construction of Yuma for turf remediation at the Yuma Valley Area Park. The remediation project requires more fill sand to improve the turf’s failing health.
• Ratification of a $114,033 contract to JSA Company of Yuma for landscape maintenance at the pump house located at 201 E. 32nd St.
• The $128,087 purchase of portable computers and licenses from CDW Government of Vernon Hills, Illinois.
• The renewal of a Projectmates Program Management Information System subscription from Systemates for a software subscription license with an estimated annual expenditure of $63,500. The software tracks the details and costs related to capital improvement projects.
• The renewal of an asset management maintenance subscription from CentralSquare Technologies of Lake Mary, Florida, with an estimated annual expenditure of $35,340. The software allows departments to track assets and process work order requests while in the field.
• Declare various computers and equipment as surplus and authorize their donation to Achieve Enterprise Services, Yuma.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The regular meeting on Wednesday can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.