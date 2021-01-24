Correction:
Due to incorrect information received by the Yuma Sun, the incorrect dates appeared in the paper for the City of Yuma's Neighborhood Cleanup.
The correct dates are below.
The Yuma Sun apologizes for the confusion.
Area 1 – Jan. 25 to Jan. 29
Colorado Street to West Main Canal and Avenue A to west City limits.
Area 2 –Feb. 1 to Feb. 5
West Main Canal to 8th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.
Area 3 – Feb. 8 to Feb. 12
Colorado Street to 8th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.
Area 4 – Feb. 15 to Feb. 19
8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to west City limits.
Area 5 – Feb. 22 to Feb. 26
8th Street to 16th Street and East Main Canal to east City limits.
Area 6 – March 1 to March 5
16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal west City limits.
Area 7 – March 8 to March 12
16th Street to 24th Street and East Main Canal to Pacific Avenue.
Area 8 - March 15 to March 19
East Main Canal to west City limits and 24th Street to south City limits.
Area 9 - March 22 to March 26
East Main Canal to Pacific Ave and 24th Street to south City limits.
Area 10 – March 29 to April 2
Pacific Avenue to east City limits and 16th Street or U.S. 95 to south City limits.
Updated: It’s time again for Yuma residents to start organizing their larger unwanted items to be left at the curb and removed for no additional charge. The city’s annual neighborhood cleanup begins Monday.
Neighborhood cleanup, conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, collects bulky household items curbside. Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through city neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings and bagged lawn clippings.
The program runs during the months of January through March and into early April. The city is divided into 10 areas; each area has one week for the curbside pickup of these ordinary household bulk items. For residents’ convenience, descriptions and maps of these 10 areas are available on the Neighborhood Cleanup page of the city’s website at www.yumaaz.gov.
Due to COVID-19, related safety measures and current crew sizes, this year’s program may run behind schedule. If your week passes and pickup has not taken place, please leave your materials at the curb.
Residents may also call 928-373-4504 for questions about neighborhood cleanup or to let Public Works know of addresses where pickup is late.
The Yuma Neighborhood Cleanup program is for residents inside the city limits only.
Material that qualifies as household hazardous waste, such as old chemicals, paints, pesticides, fertilizers, batteries and electronic waste, should be delivered to household hazardous waste drop-off events, which take place on the second Friday of each month and are managed by appointment.
Examples of items that will be accepted:
• Old furniture, mattresses, carpets and appliances; lawn clippings that are bagged; tree limbs that are no longer than 4 feet in length, tied and bundled and weigh no more than 50 pounds; five tires without rims per residential location (please, no commercial or farm tires).
Examples of items that will not be accepted:
• Roofing and construction material; tree stumps; concrete or dirt; household hazardous waste such as motor oil, pesticides and other chemicals; tires with rims; abandoned or commercial vehicles or farm equipment; materials from commercial enterprises.
Please follow these rules:
• Place all items at the curb for collection at the beginning of your neighborhood’s designated week.
• Please do not block or place items near trash containers and water meters.
• Loose items must be bagged, boxed or tied, and must be easily handled by two people (not to exceed 50 lbs.).
• Place appliances, tires, bound limbs and miscellaneous items into separate piles for easier handling.
• Please do not place items in alleys; the only exception is for homes facing Avenue A.
Be sure to keep any items that you do not want removed well away from the rights of way surrounding your home.