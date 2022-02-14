The Yuma City Council will discuss the city’s finances, broadband and illegal dumping during a work session on Tuesday.
The council will also meet on Wednesday for the regular meeting.
On Tuesday, Finance Director Doug Allen will present the 2022 Quarterly Financial Report for the second quarter; Yuma County Administrator Susan Thorpe will update the council on the Yuma County Broadband Project; and Randy Crist, building safety director, and Joel Olea, public works director, will provide information on illegal dumping.
After the presentations, the council will consider agenda items for the Wednesday meeting, which includes recognition of a citizen by the Yuma Police Department and presentation of a Fleet Services Automotive Service Excellence Award.
One resolution is on the agenda, an agreement for deferral of the city’s development fee for the Saguaro Unit No. 4 Subdivision. The agreement would allow Saguaro to defer the development fees and water and sewer capacity charges and to collect a $500 administrative fee for the deferral agreement.
The consent agenda includes the following items:
• A $594,000 contract for environmental and engineering services for the Brownfields Coalition Assessment Program with Ayres Associates of Madison, Wisconsin.
Coalition members include Yuma, Yuma County, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation. The coalition has identified potential sites to assess in the Old Town South area.
• A contract for asphalt and concrete maintenance services for an estimated annual expenditure of $225,000 with Gutierrez Canales Engineering, Quail Construction, Safeline and SWP Contracting and Paving, all of Yuma; and MRM Construction Service of Phoenix.
• Purchase, delivery and partial installation of various park playground equipment, flooring and shade equipment from Exerplay of Cedar Crest, Minnesota, with an estimated cost of $217,867.
• A grant agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Reclamation for water distribution system and temperature monitoring assistance. The city received a $29,567 WaterSmart grant to help with a $59,134 project that will retrofit hydrants with pressure and temperature monitoring devices.
• Designation of an acting city administrator during the absence or disability of the city administrator, as required by the city charter. The officers designated by Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton during absence or disability are: 1. Jennifer Reichelt, deputy city administrator; 2. Joel Olea, director of public works; 3. Douglas Allen, chief financial officer.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND
PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The regular meeting on Wednesday can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to cityofyuma.zoom.us, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.