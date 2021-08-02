City to offer open pickleball at Civic Center Aug. 7

Pickleball, a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, comes to the Yuma Civic Center for a free, one-day open-play session and forum from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
The forum provides an opportunity for players to share their thoughts on the future of pickleball in Yuma. Temporary courts will be set up for indoor play.
“The purpose of the one-day program is to talk to residents about the state of pickleball in Yuma,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Jason Nau. “We will be using the forum to learn what residents want and think about the sport and determine their desire and support for developing pickleball facilities and programs in the future.”
The city will provide some light refreshments. Players are welcome to bring their own equipment. The city will have some balls and paddles available.
The Civic Center is located at 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, near Avenue A at 36th Street in Yuma.
Suitable for all ages and skill levels, pickleball is played with racquets similar to those used in table tennis and with perforated balls similar to wiffle balls. Like tennis, it can be played as singles or doubles and with mixed genders.
“The day is designed to be informal, social and fun,” Nau said.