To improve convenience and efficiency, Yuma is moving to make payments to vendors through an Automated Clearing House using electronic funds transfers and phasing out printed checks.
Receiving payments from the city by direct deposit is convenient for contractors and suppliers in several ways. Vendors will be paid faster. They will no longer have to wait for a check to arrive in the mail or make a special trip to City Hall to pick it up, and then another trip to deposit that check at their bank.
Having the deposits go directly into their preferred account can help a vendor improve their cash management, the city noted in a press release.
Yuma’s transition to electronic payments provides greater security than printed checks.
Additionally, the city saves the costs of postage, printed paper, printer ink and envelopes.
Vendors can enroll in ACH today. To do so, find the link to ACH enrollment on the Finance page of the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov.
Once a vendor has enrolled, the system verifies their banking information and sends the vendor one last paper check. The next payment will then be automatically deposited into their bank account.
“This initiative enhances the customer experience for city service providers, improves staff efficiencies and saves taxpayer dollars. It was championed by a small team of Finance and Information Technology department staff who demonstrated exceptional persistence and professionalism in its implementation,” Finance Director Douglas Allen said.
“We encourage all city service providers not to delay and sign up for ACH today,” he added.