Over the course of the last year, the City of Yuma has held off from disconnecting utilities due to residents’ inability to pay or for falling behind in their bills. City utilities include water, wastewater and trash and recycling pickup.
The city suspended utility disconnects “in light of how many individuals we knew in the community that were hurting and having difficulty paying for that,” Rodriguez said.
However, this courtesy will come to an end April 15. City Administrator Phil Rodriguez explained during the Feb. 17 council meeting that the city will resume normal business practices, which includes disconnecting services for delinquent accounts.
“In order for us to continue to provide services to all of our customers and maintain the system and the enterprise fund that we have and really just to make sure that we can keep the system viable in the long run for our residents, our visitors and our businesses, we will be resuming our normal business practices of disconnecting services for nonpayment effective April 15,” Rodriguez said.
The good news is that help is still available for residents having trouble keeping pace with their utility bills. Rodriguez noted that the city wanted the community to know in advance so residents can seek assistance and catch up before April 15.
“We don’t want that to be a surprise,” he said.
Last year, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the council allocated $575,000 to the Yuma Cares utilities assistance program administered through the Western Arizona Council of Governments, a governmental nonprofit agency that serves “income-challenged households and vulnerable populations” in Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties.
CARES Act funding allowed the city to help residents with their utility bill “during this unprecedented time,” a staff report noted. The city provides assistance through the use of payment vouchers applied toward their delinquent utility bills. Customers who need payment assistance should call the city at 928-373-5076.
“The best thing to do is give customer service folks a call, talk with us about it, let us know if you’re not able to keep up with bills or if you’ve gotten behind for a number of months,” Rodriguez said. “Our goal is not to have disconnects happen beyond April 15 simply because there is help available. We would love for folks to take advantage of that.”
WACOG can also help residents of other communities assistance with rent and utility bills. For more information, call the agency at 928-782-1886.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors also recently received $6.5 million in federal funding to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with housing needs. The funds must be used to help families with rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs, utilities and home energy costs arrears, and other expenses related to housing on a first-come, first-served basis.
An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:
1. Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;
2. Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
3. Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median.
The supervisors authorized staff to find a partner agency that can administer the program. The county has not announced the final program.
Arizona Public Services also has help available for customers facing the economic challenges caused by COVID-19. APS continues to waive late fees for residential and business customers through Oct. 15 and provides flexible payment options and additional assistance for those who need help.
The following includes the various types of assistance are still available in 2021:
APS automatically places residential customers with past due balances of $75 or more on an eight-month payment plan, giving them more time to bring their accounts current. APS is applying this to business customers as well. Customers who feel they need more than eight months to bring their accounts current or those who are behind by less than $75 may contact the APS Customer Care Center to discuss their options.
Limited-income customers on the APS Energy Support or Energy Support with Medical programs with past due balances of any amount received a one-time credit prior to the payment arrangement. The credit will be $250 or the total balance, whichever is lower.
APS made its limited-income bill discount programs available to more people by expanding the income qualification from 150% of the federal poverty level to 200%.
Bill assistance programs available to qualified APS customers include:
Energy Support programs: Limited-income customers receive a bill discount each month – 25% for APS Energy Support and 35% for Energy Support with Medical.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program: Community Action Programs and other designated local providers offer federal programs to assist with energy bills.
APS Crisis Bill Assistance: Up to $800 annually is available to help qualified limited-income customers with their APS bills if they are experiencing unexpected financial hardship such as a high medical bill or loss of a job.
Project SHARE: The Salvation Army administers the Service to Help Arizonans with Relief on Energy program, which provides up to $300 annually in emergency energy bill assistance to those facing severe financial hardship.
To explore these available resources, customers can visit aps.com/support or contact the APS Customer Care Center. Advisors are available to assist in English and Spanish 24/7 at 602-371-7171 or 1-800-253-9405.