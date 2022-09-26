To provide customers one final notice prior to service disconnection, the City of Yuma will begin issuing a last reminder via text message or phone call the day before the city shuts off water service due to nonpayment.
To receive these messages, city services customers are advised to proactively ensure the city has their correct, up-to-date phone number.
Those without digital access may call customer service at City Hall, 928-373-5076.
Text messages issued by the city will be limited to wording that indicates the utility services bill is overdue and scheduled for disconnection and will include a direct link to where the customer can make the utility payment online.
Phone calls for those who do not receive text messages will be from an automated service and will describe the account as overdue and scheduled for disconnection, followed by the phone number to call.
Once they have received a message, customers may “opt out” of future messages.
Messages are expected to begin in late September.