Yuma expects to spend $6.3 million on computer hardware, software, communications gear and technical support for all city communications services in fiscal year 2024.
Each year the city buys various information technology products and services, and staff has determined that current technology and contract prices, as well as savings, can be obtained by using cooperative purchase agreements. In these arrangements, multiple organizations combine their purchases onto a single contract and use volume to enhance their buying power.
Consequently, the City Council authorized the purchase of these products and services through 15 cooperative purchasing agencies. These agreements were established by various agencies with multiple vendors after competitive bids were obtained.
These products and services include voice, video, security, data communication hardware and software equipment, computers, printers, scanners, telephones, and information technology training and consulting services.
The agreements provide cost savings due to volume purchasing and save on administrative overhead costs by not having to bid the same commodity, staff explained.
Staff will consider pricing and product availability prior to making each purchase.
In addition, the council approved the purchase of laptops, monitors and docks from Dell Technologies for $475,000 through a cooperative purchase agreement. Configuration and warranty support are included with the purchase.
The Information Technology Department maintains roughly 900 computers around the city, with just a small percentage of those being laptops. The department is transitioning the majority of the city’s devices to a standardized laptop setup.
“The recent pandemic and world instability underlined the need of city employees being able to become mobile at any time,” staff noted. “Laptops enable the city to deploy capabilities around the city without having to relocate large amounts of IT equipment or have pre-staged underutilized equipment around city supported locations.”
Yuma has begun to implement a cycle technology replacement program, with the goal of replacing 25% of end-user computer equipment, or about 200 computers with laptops and 300 monitors, on a yearly basis.
The city’s computer equipment inventory has an average age of four years, with monitors averaging six years. This replacement strategy will allow the city to initiate an appropriate refresh cycle to retain inventory at existing warrantied levels while also sustaining equipment for staff, a staff report stated.
In addition, staff noted, this strategy aims to improve mobility and capabilities by replacing old desktop computers with laptop computers.
Depending on their viability, some of the aging inventory will be repurposed as kiosk or shared personal computer replacements, while the remainder will be donated or declared as surplus for sale.
In other action, the council also approved the following items on the agenda:
• Annual Public Safety Personnel Retirement System funding policy for fiscal year 2024, as required under state law.
• Designation of Douglas W. Allen as the chief fiscal officer for the purpose of submitting the city’s annual expenditure limitation reports to the Auditor General for fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
• Annexed the property located along the north property line of 2110 S. Harley Drive and 2243 E. Gila Ridge Road.
• Authorized the acquisition of 12.29 acres of property at 785 S. Main St. for future downtown redevelopment.