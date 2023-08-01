Yuma expects to spend $6.3 million on computer hardware, software, communications gear and technical support for all city communications services in fiscal year 2024.

Each year the city buys various information technology products and services, and staff has determined that current technology and contract prices, as well as savings, can be obtained by using cooperative purchase agreements. In these arrangements, multiple organizations combine their purchases onto a single contract and use volume to enhance their buying power.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you