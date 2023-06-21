With the extension of the hospitality tax by voters, Yuma extended its agreement of support with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for at least five more years.
Staff noted that entering into the agreement will conserve and enhance the natural, cultural and historic assets of the city as well as ensure operations of the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Parks, as required under the Arizona State Parks and Trails agreement between the city and the state.
Yuma’s 2% hospitality tax was extended by voter referendum in November, which calls for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area to receive 10% of total tax revenues generated by the tax through June 30, 2038.
In January, the U.S. Congress extended funding of the Yuma Crossing and other national heritage areas, through Sept. 30, 2037.
In 2002, Yuma and the Heritage Area first entered into a 10-year agreement to implement a plan involving major revitalization of the city’s waterfront within three riverfront districts and four downtown historic districts. The city provided operational funding and staff to match federal funds being received by the Heritage Area.
The initial agreement was extended in 2012 and 2015 and in 2022 for one year through June 30, 2023.
Over the past 21 years, many elements of the plan have been implemented, including West Wetlands, Gateway Park, Pivot Point Interpretive Plaza, East Wetlands and the multi-use pathway.
Staff noted that the Heritage Area’s efforts have helped raise public, private and grant funds in excess of $30 million for the betterment of Yuma.
The Heritage Area, under separate agreements with the city, assumed operational responsibility for the Colorado River State Historic Park in October 2009 and the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park in March 2010.
The state parks operating agreements were extended annually through 2017, for a five-year term from 2017 through 2021 and again in 2022 for one year through June 30, 2023.
The most recent approved five-year agreement will run from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028.
The lease agreement for the building known as Historic City Hall, located at 180 W. 1st St., will continue to run until Dec. 31, 2023, and will be separately negotiated on an annual basis at a later date.
In other action, the council also approved the following items:
• A one-year contract for the purchase of door and door hardware installation, maintenance and repair services, with an option to renew for four additional one-year periods, for an estimated $47,000 annually to Southwest Entrances of El Cajon, California.
• The final plat for the Desert Sky Unit No. 3 Subdivision. The property is located near the northeast corner of Avenue 7E and 40th Street. The property will be developed as the third phase of the Desert Sky townhome development. Currently, the site is undeveloped land. With this third phase, the applicant will construct 138 units on 27 acres.
The current zoning for the property is Conditional Medium Density Residential/Planned Unit Development Overlay. The district allows for certain deviations from typical development standards, such as increased densities, reduced setbacks and increased lot coverage, on the condition that the development provides enhanced amenities for the residents.
• A five-year sole source contract with Yuma Sun for an estimated annual expenditure of $50,000 for various city departments. Public notices relating to elections, planning and land use cases, water and sewer rates, solicitations, ordinances adopted by council, Truth-in-Taxation, and other public hearings are mandated by state law to be published.
The city uses the Yuma Sun for the mandatory advertising of public notices as the only newspaper in the community that meets the statutory requirements. Mandated advertising represents about 70% of the actual expenditures. The remaining 30% pays for publishing special announcements to keep the community informed of various activities sponsored by city departments such as recreation activities, cultural events and holiday schedules for solid waste collection.