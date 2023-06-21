With the extension of the hospitality tax by voters, Yuma extended its agreement of support with the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area for at least five more years.

Staff noted that entering into the agreement will conserve and enhance the natural, cultural and historic assets of the city as well as ensure operations of the Yuma Territorial Prison and Colorado River State Historic Parks, as required under the Arizona State Parks and Trails agreement between the city and the state.

