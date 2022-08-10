After years of amassing clean-fill debris at the Figueroa Avenue Wastewater Pollution Control Facility, Yuma is moving forward with a project that will tackle the deposited materials.
Clean fill is construction waste that can be reused or recycled in other construction projects. The term “clean” means that the material is free of contaminants.
The city’s Utilities Department routinely accumulates debris from excavating streets, sidewalks and other sites when repairing leaking potable water lines. This material has been deposited at the Figueroa Avenue facility over several decades “and it has altered the topography in a negative way,” according to a staff report.
The council recently approved a construction contract of $1.2 million for the construction of clean fill drying beds at the Figueroa Avenue facility. This project consists of building two drying beds with a new pump station to dispose of excess liquids. The pump station will have 800 lineal feet of a 3-inch force main pipeline.
The project also calls for the contractor to conduct site work and electrical services; install a pump, discharge piping, controls and 1,165 lineal feet of 6-inch water main pipe extension; and place about 2,800 square yards of pavement for an all-weather access road.
The council awarded the construction contract to the lowest bidder, Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma. The city initially budgeted $750,000 for the project and will make up the additional budget by transferring $430,148 from other funds.
“There is sufficient budget authority capacity and utility resources in the City Council approved Capital Improvement Program to absorb this project,” the staff report stated.
The council also approved an increase of $361,290 to a sewer line extension project at the Yuma Commerce Center, bringing the total cost to $1.5 million.
In July 2021, the council approved the project in the amount of $1.13 million and awarded the contract to DPE Construction, the lowest bidder. Staff noted that the project would ensure the reliability and quality of the city’s sewer lines, manholes, sewer service and steel casing.
Once construction started, the contractor encountered “significant challenges” due to sandy soil, unforeseen conditions at the site and a need to upgrade the pipe from concrete to polymer pipe.
The sandy conditions required DPE to open trenches wider than anticipated in the original plan, requiring complete pavement replacement of roadways.
The complete project consists of installing 800 feet of 12-inch sewer line on Avenue 7E and 2,400 feet of 10-inch sewer line from Avenue 7E on 30th Street and Commerce Center Drive up to the intersection of Commerce Center Drive and 29th Street.
This project was partially funded by a grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The portion of the project not funded by the federal grant was covered by the city’s Wastewater Contingency Fund.
City staff noted that the Capital Improvement Program has enough budget to absorb the additional costs due to the change order increase.
In other action, the council also approved the following items in the consent agenda:
• A special event liquor license application submitted by Marisela Peynado, on behalf of the Fort Yuma Rotary Club, for the Penitentiary Pint Fest. The event will take place at the Yuma Territorial Prison, 220 Prison Hill Road, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• A special event liquor license application submitted by Michele Dominguez, on behalf of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Parish and Guadalupe Mission Yuma, for a bunco tournament. The event will take place at Immaculate Conception Church St. Ann’s Hall, 501 S. Avenue B, on Friday, Aug. 12, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
• An Infrastructure and Services Report for the annexation area identified as the Curtis Annexation, located at 3182 W. Iron Drive. The city received a request from the property owner, Kelly Curtis, to annex about 1.10 acres, consisting of three parcels, into the city.
Following annexation, the property owner intends to tie the three parcels to the Ironwood Golf Course parcels and develop a mixed multi-family and townhome residential development and obtain city water, police and fire services.
Before adopting an annexation ordinance, state law requires that the council first approve an Infrastructure and Services Report, which outlines the plan for providing the annexed property with appropriate levels of infrastructure and services to serve the anticipated new development within 10 years of annexation.