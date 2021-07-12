As National Parks and Recreation Month gets under way, the City of Yuma invites residents to learn more about its Parks and Recreation programs and services and to get to know some members of the team via a series of videos and posts that will run on the city’s social media channels.
July has been Parks and Recreation Month since 1985. An initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, the month celebrates the various programs, parks and personnel that contribute to a high quality of life in Yuma.
This year’s theme is “our park and rec story.” The city and NRPA invite residents to share their park and recreation story through their own social media, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them. Those who do may use the hashtag #OurParkAndRecStory.
The Parks and Recreation Department has programs from team and individual sports to pottery lessons, from senior billiards to activities for tiny tots. The department is also responsible for maintaining playgrounds, pools, athletic fields, golf courses, the Civic Center, the Art Center and everything from open spaces to facilities and the trees around them.
From the open recreation spaces of the West Wetlands to the hillside pathway of Smucker Park, Parks and Recreation hosts places for everything from active lifestyles to pure relaxation.
The first social media feature shows Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau introducing Parks and Recreation Month and previews other posts coming in the series. Residents may view it now on the city’s Facebook page, Instagram feed and LinkedIn page.
“This entire month we’re going to be highlighting staff within the department, activities and programs that we’re offering, and announcing exciting future opportunities that are coming onto our calendar,” Nau said.
Subsequent videos and posts will feature the Arts and Culture Division, Desert Hills Golf Course, recreation programs, the Yuma Civic Center and two different members of the Parks Maintenance division.
“Coming out of COVID has been a rough one, but it’s also been really exciting because we’re here to make sure that your summer, fall and beyond is awesome,” Nau said.