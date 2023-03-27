Yuma is going to cut the ribbon on its newest pickleball courts on April 1. Then it’s going to break in those courts with an inaugural tournament.

The ribbon cutting for the courts at Ray Kroc Sports Complex, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts and the Yuma Civic Center, will be 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1. The address is 1280 W. Desert Hills Drive.

