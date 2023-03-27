Yuma is going to cut the ribbon on its newest pickleball courts on April 1. Then it’s going to break in those courts with an inaugural tournament.
The ribbon cutting for the courts at Ray Kroc Sports Complex, adjacent to Desert Sun Tennis Courts and the Yuma Civic Center, will be 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1. The address is 1280 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The tournament, a mixed doubles “Jack and Jill” event played in round robin format, will then start with check-in at 9 a.m. and play starting at 9:30 a.m.
Registration is now open for the tournament, with a deadline of 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Only full-team registrations will be accepted. Participants must be 18 years or older. The online registration link is https://tinyurl.com/ktrhhe35.
The city converted the standalone “exhibition” tennis court to four standard outdoor pickleball courts to meet growing demand from residents and visitors.
Tournament participants should bring their own paddle, sunscreen, water, a light snack and a chair for time between matches. The city will provide outdoor pickleballs.