Yuma will officially unveil a new mural created through the Summer Mural Program at 8 a.m. Friday at Carver Park, 5th Street and 13th Avenue. The brief ceremony is open to the public.
The Summer Mural Program is a partnership between the city and Arizona@Work. For more than 25 years, students have created art pieces that have beautified public spaces. This year’s mural, titled “Roots to Success,” decorates the handball courts facing 13th Avenue.
In the program, participants spend two weeks in “art boot camp” learning various art techniques, color theory, and about commercial design and art business practices. They then spent five weeks installing the mural. Participating students often have little if any art experience, yet produce an enduring contribution to the community landscape.
“We are excited to have our longest-running public art program back in action this summer,” said Lindsay Benacka, arts and culture program manager. “We are blown away with the final project created by the participants – several who picked up a paint brush for the first time last month.”
Arizona@Works participants included Lupita Lazarin, Jazmin Valle and Alexis Negrete. The program is led by Arts and Culture Division instructors Albert Escalante and Amber Munoz.
Additional public art projects are currently in the works for Carver Park, thanks to a generous funding opportunity from APS, Benacka said.