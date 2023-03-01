Yuma will upgrade the system for online business licensing, including applications, payments and certificates, beginning as soon as Wednesday.
The upgrade will allow licensees to access their license information online as well as submit applications and make payments online, saving applicants a trip to City Hall.
It will also allow license holders direct online access to their city business license certificate.
Licensees will be able to make a one-time payment as a guest or create an online account that will provide full access to their business license information.
This transition will eventually lead to a paperless process. For the rest of 2023, the city will also continue to accept payments and applications in person or via mail or email. Staff is available to help guide business owners through this process.