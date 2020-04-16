Yuma will receive $505,565 of additional Community Development Block Grant funds for use in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council voted on Wednesday to use the majority of the funds for emergency rental assistance and some of the money to help nonprofits with urgent needs due to the impact of the virus on the community.
However, before the vote, council members debated whether it would be best to use all the money for rental assistance for citizens who have been furloughed, laid off or otherwise lost income because of COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently notified the city of the special allocation, which is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Rhonda Lee-James, neighborhood services director, explained in a report that staff consulted nonprofit organizations in the community, “those on the front line of the COVID-19 response, for input on how these funds can best assist city residents who suffered economic consequences from the mass shutdown of businesses to halt the spread of the virus.”
Based on that input, Lee-James wrote, staff recommended the funds be designated for emergency rental assistance due to the current crisis and for an emergency response grant to a nonprofit organization or organizations addressing critical community needs.
CDBG guidelines allow emergency rent payments for up to three consecutive months for housing expenses. They also authorize the use by public service agencies to address health-related concerns.
Staff recommended two months of emergency rental payments to landlords on behalf of tenants who document a loss of income as a direct result of a COVID-19 business slow-down or closure. Payments to landlords will eliminate rent payment delinquencies to prevent eviction and displacement, the report notes.
Eligible tenants will have low to moderate income and are not receiving any other type of rental assistance under state or federal assistance programs.
For the nonprofit funds, eligible public services could include the temporary addition of qualified personnel to respond to mental health needs.
Lee-James said that the Western Arizona Council of Governments will administer the rental assistance program. She noted that WACOG already has an existing assistance program, including one for city utilities, and can implement the city’s rental assistance program quickly.
However, city staff will get the word out about the available money and do the intake when people reach out for assistance. Staff will get the paperwork and make sure residents understand what they have to submit. Once packaged, city staff will forward the paperwork to WACOG, which will then interact with the landlords and cut the checks.
BEST USE OF FUNDS
As recommended by staff, about $370,000 would be used for rental assistance, $85,000 for nonprofits, and $50,565, which is the standard 10%, for planning and administration.
The council members debated how best to use the $505,565 in funds and whether it’s better to use it all for rental assistance or to share some of the money with nonprofits.
Lee-James noted that the nonprofits will eventually receive CARES Act funding, but it will take time. Sharing the CDBG funds would allow them to quickly help the community.
Deputy Mayor Karen Watts said she would like to keep the recommendations, with some of the money going toward the food bank, homeless shelter, counseling and mental health. “I think it’s important, you could never have enough mental health,” she said.
However, Councilman Mike Shelton wondered whether the funding would make more of an impact if it all went to emergency rental needs vs. dividing the $85,000 between several nonprofits. As budgeted, the rental assistance program would be able to help between 120 to 150 families.
Councilman Gary Knight pointed out that there will be families that can afford to pay the rent but can’t put food on the table, and the $85,000 can help feed them.
“It’s not a lot of money, but it would certainly help in that respect,” he said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls said that he liked the proposal offered by staff because it addresses the economic crisis with the rental assistance and mental health issues caused by the crisis. He noted that panic-buying of toilet paper, which has nothing to do with the crisis, is caused by mental health issues, which are worsened when people are asked to isolate themselves. Some of the mental health issues could include depression and suicidal tendencies and domestic violence, he said.
The mayor added that while $85,000 isn’t going to solve the world’s problems, it would help extend existing programs to help more people. The food bank, for example, would not create a new food program, but rather build on the program it already has.
Councilman Chris Morris said he understood the differing points of view, but he leaned more toward Shelton’s perspective. Noting that he wasn’t downplaying mental health, he said that by using all the money for rental assistance could help an additional 70 families.
“It seems to me it makes a bigger impact,” he said.
In addition, he added, although the governor has ordered all evictions to stop, it does not release tenants of the debt, and when the order is lifted, residents will still owe the rent money. Also, Morris said, a lot of distress and depression is caused by financial issues, which could be alleviated by having their rent covered.
Watts described the debate as “nitpicking” and said that a small amount could feed families, shelter the homeless or provide someone with 15 minutes of mental health counseling. “I wish we could help everybody, but if we can only help a handful, that would be great. But I think $85,000 will cover a lot more than just a handful,” she said.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon agreed with Watts. “We’re nitpicking here,” she said. “I feel it’s really important that we keep those nonprofits going to help the individuals that will need this help.”
In the end, the council voted unanimously to use the funds as recommended by staff. Lee-James explained that the nonprofits will be asked to submit proposals and the city will select those which can be quickly implemented.
To reach Neighborhood Services, call 928-373-5187.