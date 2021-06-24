Yuma officials are not giving up on plans to turn the historic Hotel Del Sol into a downtown multimodal transportation center.
The City Council adopted a resolution supporting the application for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Transportation Discretionary Grants program to complete the development.
The plan has long been to turn the vacant hotel into a transportation hub that would house YCAT bus service and the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority. It would host Greyhound bus ticketing, an Amtrak terminal and a Yuma Police Department substation.
The exterior would include a pedestrian plaza, bus and rideshare areas, and designated street crossings to the Amtrak depot and Armed Services Park.
Uses for the second and third floors would be determined through a development process. Officials anticipated that the project would promote private sector development by incorporating prime commercial space into the facility and surrounding properties.
According to a staff report, the transit hub would serve several modes of transportation, help revitalize the heart of the city and support the community’s transportation needs. The idea goes back to a 1995-2015 Countywide Transportation Study prepared by local planning and transportation stakeholders to address the transportation needs of residents and visitors. The study recognized the need for public transportation services within Yuma County, in addition to the existing private inter-city bus services and Amtrak rail services.
Creating a safe and convenient place to accommodate rail passengers sparked the need for an additional feasibility study, the staff report explained. The Yuma Multi-Modal Transportation Study/Feasibility Study, completed in 2010, was conducted with input from private consultants, local transportation agencies, city and county governments, the general public, surrounding border communities and other community stakeholders.
The study evaluated ways to improve transportation mobility throughout the community and region, raise the image and profile of transportation services, stimulate economic development and redevelopment in adjacent areas, and enhance the communities’ local historic and architectural heritage.
The study concluded that a multimodal transportation center was needed for the Yuma region. Out of 16 potential sites identified for a center, the Hotel Del Sol was selected as the final site based on the location, the relationship to existing transportation services, the potential to complement the surrounding area, safety, cost-effectiveness, and land availability.
The Hotel Del Sol currently serves as the Yuma County Area Transit’s main transfer point for bus riders to walk downtown or connect to another route in the system.
The report notes that the city supports efforts to provide the community with alternate transportation methods to get to and from school, work and daily events and to help create opportunities for economic revitalization of the downtown area.
The city has received nearly $1.9 million from two grants from the Federal Transit Authority to pay for the design.
In September, the council awarded a $1.02 million contract to CORE Construction of Phoenix for the preconstruction services phase of the project. The work includes environmental, structural and architectural studies as well as architectural and engineering design. It does not cover any construction work.
Through the design process, the city will learn the structural condition of the building and the restoration needs.
The contract was funded through a Federal Transit Authority grant in which the Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transit Authority was the recipient of the grant and Yuma was the sub-recipient. The city provided a 20% local match of $203,000, with the FTA grant reimbursing the city for $812,000 through YCIPTA.
City officials have long said that the construction project would only go forward if the city secured federal funding.
Some council members in September questioned whether the city should move away from a multimodal transit center and consider other uses for the old hotel after failing to ban federal transportation grants.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop questioned the need for a transit center in a digital age when everyone buys tickets on their smartphones, without needing a physical location.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that it would be more than a place to buy tickets; the site would give people the opportunity to switch from one mode of transportation to another.
Councilman Gary Knight explained that city officials at the time called it a multimodal transit center so the city could apply for federal transportation grants. Now, without those grants, the city can rethink the purpose once the design process is completed and they know it’s possible to salvage the building, Knight said.
He added that there are many other grants that are not tied to transportation that can be used for restoring historic buildings. At that point, the private sector might help build it out.
“I have no desire to put any more city money into that particular building than we absolutely have to,” Knight said at that time. “We need to at least do the design and see what structurally we’re looking at.”
Councilwoman Karen Watts pointed out that the city already owns the building and “it’s kind of a blight.” She suggested using the design grant to see if the city can “bring it back to its glory” with public or private grants.
The hotel opened in 1926 at 200 E. 3rd St., across from the railroad depot, and housed a Greyhound bus station at one point. The 70-room hotel began to decline in the 1970s and was damaged by a fire the following decade, around the time it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was stabilized before being added to the register.